"BTS killed it": Minecraft star Dream praises band's "Butter" music video, and fans can't get enough of it

In what probably constitutes one of the most significant crossover moments in fandom history, Minecraft star Dream recently tweeted an appreciative message to BTS. This was after the release of the record-breaking music video of the latter's latest song, "Butter."

so much good music tonight!!! BTS killed it — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 21, 2021

The 21-year-old's tweet came in the aftermath of releasing his own song, titled "Mask," which recently sent fans into a collective meltdown online.

With Dream's encouraging post fostering a sense of mutual enjoyment for both songs, music ended up being the sole winner. Fans actively took to social media to gush over the popularity of both tracks.

Also Read: 5 best BTS albums: From BE to You Never Walk Alone, Bangtan Sonyeondan masterpieces ranked

BTS army and Dream Fandom unite in praising Butter and Mask on Twitter

Butter is the superstar septet's second English-language track after last year's smash hit, "Dynamite."

Before the highly-anticipated release of the song, BTS hoped that their rendition would "melt the hearts of fans like butter," a thought which soon turned out to be triumphantly prophetic.

Post its release, Butter jumped to the top of the global trending charts as fans united to collectively gush over The Bangtan Boys owning every frame of the music video with their sublime choreography and dazzling outfits.

Unfolding over various locations such as an elevator and a gymnasium, Butter provides a stunning example of the sheer charisma and star power that BTS members have been blessed with.

Joining the BTS Army in heaping lavish praise upon the song was Minecraft sensation Dream, whose supportive tweet ended up attracting a significant amount of traction online.

Here are some of the reactions online as fans collectively went gaga over the dual releases of Dream's "Mask" and BTS's "Butter":

DREAM IS A KPOP STAN OMG — KAL !! CHECK PINNED 📌 (@devilgnf) May 21, 2021

you’re the best person ever holy cow pic.twitter.com/qzeCRtbLDa — daphne (@daphneroseleal) May 21, 2021

So true dream! I will be streaming both songs :D — aimee :) (@veryberryboo) May 21, 2021

listening to mask and butter on repeat right now — Dream Projects (@DreamOfProjects) May 21, 2021

Me all morning✌🏼 — em🖤 ⁷ | 🌸 (@emdrw) May 21, 2021

YOU AND BTS KNEW THE ASSIGNMENT BESTIE, WE LOVE TO SEE IT!! — mikayla ☽ (@fentysimp) May 21, 2021

BTS X DREAM COLLAB WHEN? pic.twitter.com/3ZZt2Mrm8G — libby misses ranboo (@ifthecrownfits9) May 21, 2021

if you told me that dream would tweet about bts tonight i simply would not have believed you .... anyways stream mask and butter — thinking about dream (@thinkabtdream) May 21, 2021

DREAM NOW AN ARMY HELLO??????? — arin | (@reveriewastaken) May 21, 2021

butter by bts 🤝 mask by dream

songs of the summer — ara !! (@araexe) May 21, 2021

At this point I’m just gonna stream Mask and Butter at the same time like y’all killed me tonight😭! #mask #dream #bts #butter pic.twitter.com/D2qgT6m2ZI — Susy (@Susy_Wolff) May 21, 2021

what a night to be remembered kpop mcyttwt :’) feels surreal



anyways stream butter by bts

and mask by dream 🌟 pic.twitter.com/q8Z0EFvum4 — ًmay🧈🎭 (@imissthedteam) May 21, 2021

Stream butter by BTS and Mask by Dream#BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/hX1z1PaCpC — Lily 🤡 (@MsPrisdent) May 21, 2021

MULTITASK AND STREAM ALL THREE!MASK BUTTER AND SOUR pic.twitter.com/Ad596TWbxq — t! (@awhdnf) May 21, 2021

With both songs raking in stellar viewership numbers, Dream's recent appreciative gesture has only amplified the prevailing excitement online.

As Butter races past the 50 million mark on YouTube, all eyes are now on the next couple of days, where, with the help of their ARMYs support, several more records are expected to be broken gloriously by BTS.

Also Read: 5 BTS songs for new fans: From Spring Day to Path, here are some Bangtan Sonyeondan classics