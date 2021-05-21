Minecraft star Dream sends fans into a frenzy with release of official lyric video of "Mask"

The highly-anticipated lyric video of Minecraft star Dream's second track, "Mask," has finally arrived online, and fans can't seem to get enough of it.
After weeks of anticipation, the 21-year-old recently dropped a gorgeous lyric video for Mask amid extensive fanfare.
The trippy track features an endearing look at Dream's digital avatar sitting on the bed alongside his pet cat, Patches. The lyrics of the song are tinged with a strong symbolical and personal touch.
Apart from the wholesome lyrics of the song, the upbeat vibes and replayability factor serve as additional brownie points in making the song extremely special not only for Dream but also for his army of supportive fans.
In response to the release of Mask, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions from fans.
Twitter goes gaga over Dream's "Mask" as lyrics strike emotional chord with fans
For many weeks, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Mask. Post a memorable musical debut with Roadtrip, Dream now seems to have raised the bar and firmly set his sights on conquering the music charts with a glorious rendition of Mask.
A deeply personal track, the song not only triumphantly passes the vibe check but also provides fans with an intimate glimpse into the lives of one of the biggest creators in the world.
From having to carry the weight of a metaphorical mask to shouldering the expectations of fame and following at a young age, the music video presents a moving portrait of the life of Dream.
One of the most moving segments of the song serves as an apt reminder of the fact that despite being blessed with fame at a young age, a majority of fans' favorite YouTubers and streamers, too, are only human at the end of the day:
"And when they ask me how I'm doing, I say I'm just fine."
"But the fact is, I can never get off of my mattress."
"And all that they can ask is."
"Why are you so sad, kid?"
Here are some of the reactions online, as fans flocked to Twitter in hordes to heap lavish praise on the faceless sensation's soulful rendition of Mask:
In light of the overwhelming reception to Mask, Dream recently took to Twitter to sum up his reaction with an appreciative message for fans:
Having already raked in a massive amount of views and likes so far, the hype surrounding Mask continues to reach astronomical heights with each passing minute.
And with the highly-anticipated animated music video still on the horizon, the track looks set to race to the top of the viewing and trending charts simultaneously as it dominates social media.