Minecraft star Dream sends fans into a frenzy with release of official lyric video of "Mask"

The highly-anticipated lyric video of Minecraft star Dream's second track, "Mask," has finally arrived online, and fans can't seem to get enough of it.

After weeks of anticipation, the 21-year-old recently dropped a gorgeous lyric video for Mask amid extensive fanfare.

The trippy track features an endearing look at Dream's digital avatar sitting on the bed alongside his pet cat, Patches. The lyrics of the song are tinged with a strong symbolical and personal touch.

mask was so good!! thank you so much dream for another amazing song :D [ #dreamfanart ] pic.twitter.com/OmhD12puJ8 — xd (@y9gurt) May 21, 2021

MASK IS SO GOOD thank you Dream!!! we're all so proud of you <3 :)#dreamfanart pic.twitter.com/woalWwFQKZ — marley || MASK!!! 🏰 (@m4rswalker) May 21, 2021

Apart from the wholesome lyrics of the song, the upbeat vibes and replayability factor serve as additional brownie points in making the song extremely special not only for Dream but also for his army of supportive fans.

In response to the release of Mask, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions from fans.

Twitter goes gaga over Dream's "Mask" as lyrics strike emotional chord with fans

For many weeks, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Mask. Post a memorable musical debut with Roadtrip, Dream now seems to have raised the bar and firmly set his sights on conquering the music charts with a glorious rendition of Mask.

A deeply personal track, the song not only triumphantly passes the vibe check but also provides fans with an intimate glimpse into the lives of one of the biggest creators in the world.

From having to carry the weight of a metaphorical mask to shouldering the expectations of fame and following at a young age, the music video presents a moving portrait of the life of Dream.

One of the most moving segments of the song serves as an apt reminder of the fact that despite being blessed with fame at a young age, a majority of fans' favorite YouTubers and streamers, too, are only human at the end of the day:

"And when they ask me how I'm doing, I say I'm just fine."

"But the fact is, I can never get off of my mattress."

"And all that they can ask is."

"Why are you so sad, kid?"

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans flocked to Twitter in hordes to heap lavish praise on the faceless sensation's soulful rendition of Mask:

“Always being judged by a bunch of strange faces” -Mask pic.twitter.com/MD6M8YMSKs — Haley ♡ (@sapnottakenn) May 21, 2021

THATS WHAT THE POINT OF THE MASK IS pic.twitter.com/5BHRPkjfhA — payton ²¹ (like limit) (@fruitypayton) May 21, 2021

in all seriousness dream’s ability to impact the people around him in such a way is truly amazing. his words in mask hit close to home in a way i never thought they would and THAT is why i am a dream stan. — dream stan (@iamadreamstan) May 21, 2021

reminder that mask is about having a facade and crying behind close doors but wanting the people around u to think that ur okay because u dont want to burden them and not only is it abt dream in the past, but dream now. dream himself sobbed to mask because it hit so close 2 home. pic.twitter.com/OmOgHAks3m — cent is streaming mask (@milkynni) May 21, 2021

this is definitely a day to remember- i’m literally so proud of dream. like beyond words. and for him to share such a personal part of his life. it’s making me emotional fr. he deserves nothing but love. mask is such a beautiful song. you can just hear the emotion- wow. — liv - STREAM MASK !!!! (@Hishimii_Olivia) May 21, 2021

mask is so good i’m so incredibly proud of dream for putting out such an amazing song that hits so very close to home for everyone in the best way possible AGH i’m already in love with the song pic.twitter.com/zjMZfYLW3B — payton ²¹ (like limit) (@fruitypayton) May 21, 2021

i can’t put into words how proud i’m of dream. the wait was absolutely worth it, the lyrics were beautiful, the melody was amazing and his vocals were wonderful, you can tell how much he’s improved since roadtrip. i’m so happy he’s found a way of expressing his feelings with mask — lu (@gnfblue) May 21, 2021

therapy? no “mask” by a green goblin pic.twitter.com/ts8S9rI9Hc — reina🐰//MASK IS OUT (@OMGWILBUR) May 21, 2021

mask is out <3 pic.twitter.com/E55HG3OVt4 — plum ♡ berrytwt (@plumuto) May 21, 2021

mask is absolutley amazing, i'm glad dream's able to be vulnerable with us like that. dream we all love you and are so insanely proud! <3 pic.twitter.com/90W50CTra8 — Mcyttwt trend updates (@McytTrends) May 21, 2021

I'm so proud of him :(



We appreciate the dedication you put into your projects! 💚#dreamfanart @Dream__Fanart pic.twitter.com/fwpUw8ARxi — Evelyn┊#𝑨𝑼𝑯𝑨 ♥️ 𝑲𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒓 (@Evelynn_z4) May 21, 2021

i’m so fucking proud of dream pic.twitter.com/je29tVdv3t — ash!! (@mitskirei) May 21, 2021

i'm so proud of dream. Mask is so good and his vocals improved so much oh god. banger song pic.twitter.com/91HeCkkwxb — iara 🌱 mask :) (@magawastaken) May 21, 2021

MASK IS SO GOOD IM SO PROUD OF DREAM ON HOW HE DID THIS SONG IM LITERALLY BAWING O PROUD OF YOU DREAM ILY KEEP DOING GOOD MUSIC 😭😭🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/R7ZUuX7r2w — ⇢ ˗ˏˋ gaby! ࿐ྂ// BLUE BATS SUPREMACY 🗡 (@honkgabyyy) May 21, 2021

MASK IS SO GOOD!!!!!! so proud of dream pic.twitter.com/nJUQqB2qbU — norbu :) (@norbvry) May 21, 2021

does your heart ever just go:



♡ ♡ ♡ ♡

♡ ♡ ♡

♡ mask ♡

♡ by ♡

♡ dream ♡

♡ ♡

♡ — tiff (@gvcrge) May 21, 2021

MASK IS SO GOOD

Me to Dream rn: pic.twitter.com/22Wv9UGTah — Annie :) SAPNAP (@annieethesimp) May 21, 2021

Mask is so good it’s so relatable and it made me cry Dream I am so proud of you pic.twitter.com/oY4yKI32OA — Abby ᵕ̈♡✨ (@catgirIgogy) May 21, 2021

ME N THE BOYS LISTENIN TO MASK:

MASK IS SO GOOD

I CANT pic.twitter.com/68Ee6IBad7 — ookcandothings (@ookcandothings) May 21, 2021

THE MASK IS SO GOOD I EVEN CRIED A LITTLE I DONT KNOW WHY BUT I DOD pic.twitter.com/f3jMMWLcXe — couchpotatoe2112 (@itscouchpotatoe) May 21, 2021

In light of the overwhelming reception to Mask, Dream recently took to Twitter to sum up his reaction with an appreciative message for fans:

Having already raked in a massive amount of views and likes so far, the hype surrounding Mask continues to reach astronomical heights with each passing minute.

And with the highly-anticipated animated music video still on the horizon, the track looks set to race to the top of the viewing and trending charts simultaneously as it dominates social media.