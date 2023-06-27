"He cheated several times and she stayed": Fans call out Offset over Cardi B cheating allegations

Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B is back in the news as her husband and fellow rapper Offset recently accused her of cheating. On Monday, June 26, Offset took to his Instagram story and pointed fingers at his wife. The post that has now been deleted, read:

“My wife f*cked a N*gga on me gang yall n*ggas as know how I come.”

After being accused of being unfaithful, Cardi B decided to clear her name; which is why she took to Twitter Spaces, later that day. She sang:

“You can’t accuse me of the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

After the Grammy winner’s now-viral clarification that she wasn’t cheating on her husband, fans called out Offset. One user even referred to similar previous allegations against the rapper himself:

Bardi Gang Social Media Manager @Jayleejnr Offset gotta relax. He cheated several times and she stayed.



He better not let her be single over a little get back. Because the streets are ready for Cardi to be single. He’d be sick lmaoo Offset gotta relax. He cheated several times and she stayed. He better not let her be single over a little get back. Because the streets are ready for Cardi to be single. He’d be sick lmaoo

Netizens slam Offset for falsely accusing Cardi B of cheating

The 30-year-old rapper of Bodak Yellow fame began her live audio on Twitter by singing the first verse of I Should Have Cheated by Keyshia Cole. Then she hinted at the fact that her husband Offset was guilty of the same things that he was accusing her of.

She also implied how the 31-year-old Walk It Talk It rapper was “spiraling and thinking sh*t that’s not true” and urged her listeners to not "pay attention to that countryman.”

RAGE WORLD @TheRageWorld Cardi B responds to Offset’s claim that she allegedly cheated on him. Cardi B responds to Offset’s claim that she allegedly cheated on him. https://t.co/63C4V51Vt1

She further explained how she was in no position to have relations with other men, be it some “regular degular shmedular” guy or someone “in the industry” as both would “tell the world.” She wrapped up by directly asking her husband to “stop acting stupid.”

“The f*ck? Stop playing. That’s all I’mma motherf*cking say because for real, let’s be serious.”

She also added that Offset made her look “crazy and sh*t for no reason.”

After the Money rapper set the records straight, her fans were seen slamming Offset on social media. According to them, the I Like It rapper was right and he was the first to allegedly cheat in the relationship. Many also pointed out how Cardi B took him back despite knowing that.

Offset was found cheating on Cardi B in 2018

Sources cite that there is indeed some truth behind Cardi B's cheating allegations against her husband.

The rapper-duo started dating in February 2017 and got married in a private ceremony in September 2017. In January 2018, when the couple was expecting their first child, Offset found himself in the midst of a scandal when videos of him in bed with many women became viral.

While Offset never publicly confessed to cheating on his wife, the New York native confirmed that her husband was indeed unfaithful. During an interview with Cosmopolitan in February 2018, she opened up on the matter:

“I know I look good; I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my sh*t with my man, and I don't get to explain why.”

She also slammed the media for digging too much into her personal life. In September 2020, only a few days ahead of their third wedding anniversary, Cardi filed for divorce, stating her husband’s infidelity as the reason. However, it was later called off.

The couple has two children, daughter Kulture who is 5 years old, and son Wave who is nearly 2 years old.

