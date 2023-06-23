Keyshia Cole: This is My Story on Lifetime - Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's new film, Keyshia Cole: This is My Story, is all set to premiere on the channel on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The movie chronicles the life of popular singer Keshia Cole, depicting her early days and rise to fame whilst also exploring her personal life. The official synopsis of the movie, as per Lifetime, reads:

''Multiple Grammy® award nominee Keyshia Cole will executive produce and make her acting debut, playing herself, in this new Lifetime biopic. The story follows Keyshia through her early days in Oakland honing her musical talents, to her rise to a multi-platinum selling recording artist and television personality, to her complicated yet warmhearted relationship with her mother Frankie Lons (Debbi Morgan.) It’s a story of childhood trauma, tragedy, complexity of love and overcoming obstacles to become the best version of oneself.''

Keyshia Cole: This is My Story stars Cole as herself in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters. The movie is helmed by Manu Boyer and D'Angela Proctor, with Angelica Chéri serving as the writer.

Lifetime's Keyshia Cole: This is My Story - Keyshia Cole and others to star in new drama film

1) Keyshia Cole as herself

Keyshia Cole stars as herself in Lifetime's new drama film. Cole looks brilliant in the film's trailer, promising to deliver a nuanced performance in the lead role. It'll be fascinating to see how her character will be explored in the film.

Cole has churned out a number of hit songs over the years, including I Remember, Let It Go, and Heaven Sent, to name a few. Her other TV credits include Keyshia & Daniel: Family First, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and many more.

2) Douglas Dickerman as Ron Fair

Douglas Dickerman essays the character of Ron Fair in the new Lifetime film. Apart from that, more details regarding his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect him to play a key role in the story.

He's previously appeared in Tangled, How to Be a Serial Killer, The Great Pretenders, and many more.

3) Brittney Level

Brittney Level is also part of the cast of Keyshia Cole: This is My Story. Details about her character are not yet revealed, but she's set to play a pivotal role in the movie. Viewers might recognize Level from Switched at Love, The Bobby Brown Story, and A Christmas to Remember.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars numerous others playing crucial supporting/minor roles. These include actors like:

Andrew Dicostanzo as Young Nuttso

Erin Elizabeth Feest as EMT

Cindi Davis

Alfred E. Rutherford as Manny Halley

Debbi Morgan as Franky

David Dunston as a personal bodyguard

Lifetime put out the official trailer for Keyshia Cole: This is My Story on June 5, 2023, and it offers a peek into the various key events set to unfold in the movie. It briefly depicts the protagonist's eventful journey without giving away too many important details that could end up being spoilers. Viewers can expect a fascinating character-driven drama.

Don't forget to catch Keyshia Cole: This is My Story on Lifetime on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

