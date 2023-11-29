New movies coming to Netflix in December 2023

As the year draws to a close, Netflix is set to cap off 2023 with a bang, offering a diverse array of films that cater to every taste. Established on January 16, 2007, nearly a decade after their DVD-by-mail movie rental plans, Netflix has now emerged as the foremost video-on-demand streaming service, boasting 238.39 million paid memberships, spanning over 190 countries.

As of October 2023, Netflix holds the 24th position among the world's most-visited websites, with 23.66% of its traffic originating from the United States, trailed by the United Kingdom at 5.84% and Brazil at 5.64%. From heartwarming family comedies to gripping thrillers and epic science-fantasy adventures, the streaming giant has something for everyone.

In this article, we delve into the cinematic wonders that await Netflix viewers in December and beyond.

May December: December 1, 2023

In May December, Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore portray a married couple whose notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation two decades ago.

Directed by Todd Haynes, this film explores the aftermath of that romance, which resurfaces 20 years later, putting strain on the married couple as they grapple with the past. With a stellar supporting cast, including Alia Shawkat and Clive Owen, May December promises a poignant exploration of love, fame, and the passage of time.

The Archies: December 7, 2023

This international Netflix rom-com, directed by Zoya Akhtar, brings the iconic gang from the comics to life in a live-action musical set in 1960s India.

With a cast including Mihir Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina, The Archies promises to be a musical experience filled with youthful energy, rebellion, friendships, and first loves.

Leave the World Behind: December 8, 2023

The Netflix thriller starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke unfolds as a family's vacation takes a terrifying turn. Two strangers seeking refuge from a cyberattack disrupt their peaceful getaway, forcing the family to confront the collapse of the world around them.

Directed by Sam Esmail, this one promises to be a gripping and thought-provoking thriller.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget: December 15, 2023

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is an animated delight that continues the adventures of Ginger and Rocky. Directed by Sam Fell and featuring a stellar cast including Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, and others, this promises to be a feathered and fun-filled escapade.

Maestro: December 20, 2023

Maestro chronicles the lifelong love story between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. Directed by Bradley Cooper and featuring a star-studded cast including Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, and others, this promises to be a towering and fearless portrayal of family and love.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire: December 22, 2023

The highly anticipated Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, directed by Zack Snyder, features a stellar ensemble cast, including Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Anthony Hopkins, and more. This epic action film takes viewers to a peaceful settlement threatened by the tyrannical Regent Balisarius.

A mysterious stranger, Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, becomes the villagers' hope for survival, leading a small band of warriors against an impending threat. This decades-in-the-making science fantasy promises an unforgettable cinematic experience.

For next year - Society of the Snow: January 4, 2024

Lastly, Netflix leaves us on the edge of our seats with Society of the Snow, coming to the platform early next year. Directed by J.A. Bayona, this film delves into the harrowing true story of the 1972 Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 crash in the Andes. A tale of survival and resilience, this promises to be a gripping exploration of the human spirit.

Netflix's diverse offerings to end 2023

While December promises to be an exciting month for the streaming giant, November also had its fair share of interesting releases. To wrap up the list, on the very last day of the month, i.e. November 30, Netflix will see the premiere of Family Switch, a delightful family comedy that takes a unique spin with a chance encounter resulting in a full-body switch on a crucial day for each family member.

Starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, the film is based on the book Bedtime for Mommy by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal and will be available on the platform on November 30, 2023.

As Netflix unwraps these cinematic gems, December is shaping up to be a month filled with laughter, tears, thrills, and epic adventures. From heartwarming family dramas to international sci-fi thrillers, and rib-tickling comedies to gripping crime thrillers, there's something to enthrall every movie enthusiast.