Netflix unveils plan for immersive Squid Game experience in Los Angeles

The success of Netflix's Squid Game is no secret to the world, especially after the show became a pop culture phenomenon almost instantaneously, following its release in 2021. With a thematically similar reality show on the way and a second season for the show already in the works, Netflix has now unveiled a plan to build an immersive experience in Los Angeles called Squid Game: The Trials.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this attraction will begin in December, welcoming fans of the show to a live high-intensity competition and an attractive Korean outing involving food, drinks, and a market. This is one of Netflix's more common strategies for popular shows, something that titles like Stranger Things already boasts.

Moreover, a recent report also suggests that Netflix will tap into the gambling world as well by introducing one-of-a-kind slot machines themed around the same show at casinos. This will be the first time the streaming giant delves into something like this.

What will Squid Game: The Trials consist of and who can attend?

The latest attraction, opening in Los Angeles, will allow guests to immerse themselves in a live high-intensity competition as well as a Night Market, which will offer Korean food, drinks, a Squid Game store, and photo-ops. Korean-American restaurant YANGBAN's Chef Katianna Hong will curate the dishes available for the experience.

The Trials will open at the Television City complex, starting December 6, 2023. Ticket sales for the same will begin on December 11, 2023, making it a compelling Christmas destination. Tickets will be available from $39 onwards. The attraction will operate from Wednesday to Sunday for now, but may increase its working hours if it turns out to be a success.

According to details dropped by Netflix, participants will first be greeted by the Front Man, the masked villain of the series, upon entering and then will go on to face "a series of six escalating challenges, accumulating points as you advance." These details come from a blog post from Josh Simon, Netflix’s VP of consumer products. Simon further added:

"The ultimate winner needs nerves of steel, cunning strategy, and a touch of luck."

More details about this attraction will be available soon as it nears the opening.

More about Squid Game

Squid Game is a South Korean survival drama television series, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk for Netflix. It premiered in 2021 to great anticipation and acclaim, receiving numerous accolades, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film for O Yeong-su, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, among many others.

The TV show is based on a survival game where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial strain, are allowed to compete against each other in a series of games with mortal consequences. It throws light on various social issues like capitalism, monetization of entertainment, and class disparity.

The first season of Squid Game is now available for streaming on Netflix, with another season on the way soon.