Zack Snyder era officially comes to an end as none of the Justice League will reprise their roles in DCU

The curtain has officially fallen on Zack Snyder's era of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). None of the Justice League members—Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher—are slated to return to their iconic roles in the upcoming DC Universe (DCU), directed by James Gunn and produced by Peter Safran.

As Gunn and Safran take the helm as co-CEOs of DC Studios, they're orchestrating the metamorphosis of the DCEU into the fresh DCU. This transformation will involve major decisions regarding the ensemble cast originally chosen by Zack Snyder.

While there had been inklings about Cavill's departure, especially after announcing a new actor for Superman in the upcoming Superman: Legacy, the future of the other Justice League members has now come into focus.

Recent inside information from Variety offers insights into the next stages of DCU. As per the report, Momoa, the erstwhile Aquaman of the DCEU, has been in discussions for a potential new character role in Superman: Legacy, or perhaps his standalone film. However, the report remains silent about such conversations with the other stars, especially in light of the recent SAG-AFTRA strike.

The end of Zack Snyder's DC Era: A new dawn for the Justice League

With the original Justice League actors bowing out, questions arise about the future trajectory of the team. David Corenswet is already slated to fill Cavill's shoes as the new Superman in Superman: Legacy.

Meanwhile, Batman enthusiasts await the announcement of a fresh face to don the iconic suit in The Brave and the Bold. The fate of the remaining Justice League members—The Flash, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Cyborg—hangs in the balance with no clarity on their roles or potential recasting in the upcoming DCU projects.

The vacuum created by these significant departures raises a pertinent question: how will the new DCU captivate audiences and retain the legacy's magic? Fans have grown attached to Zack Snyder's interpretations, with each actor embodying their role to near-perfection. The connection between actor and character had been so profound that it's challenging to envision another face portraying these heroes.

Considering the prominent roles of The Flash, Aquaman, and Wonder Woman in the 2023 DCEU releases, the silence from Gunn and Safran might indicate significant changes on the horizon. Undoubtedly, introducing a character in a standalone film while knowing they have no continuing arc in the universe is a risky move.

This looming uncertainty over the DCEU's direction has had repercussions at the box office. The subdued performances of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Blue Beetle, suggest the impact of these unresolved questions, potentially extending to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

While the absence of most Zack Snyder's Justice League members in the new DCU is palpable, there is a glimmer of hope. The upcoming Superman: Legacy will introduce a Green Lantern variant, and with plans for a Green Lantern TV series in the mix, this superhero could potentially spearhead a new superhero ensemble.

Gunn and Safran's vision for the inaugural phase of the DCU, titled Gods & Monsters, remains partly shrouded in mystery. But hints suggest that they're building a familiar and novel universe, intending to strike a balance between nostalgia and innovation.

As the DCU embarks on this new journey, one thing is certain: the era of Zack Snyder's Justice League has reached its cinematic conclusion.