James Gunn confirms - DCU canon begins with Superman: Legacy

From the moment James Gunn's involvement in a full-fledged reboot of the DC Universe (DCU) was confirmed, fans have been frenetically trying to deduce the inception point of the exciting narrative arc. Initial speculation pointed towards Ezra Miller's The Flash as the origin of the new era, despite the movie concluding with the protagonist in an alternate reality.

However, it was clarified that neither this film nor the upcoming DCU features releasing this year — Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — would serve as the springboard into Gunn's reimagined universe.

With these options ruled out, the question arose: When would the fresh DCU begin? Were fans looking at a long wait until 2025, holding their breath for the release of James Gunn's Superman: Legacy?

James Gunn's revelation: DCU canon dilemma and the fate of Blue Beetle

Superman: Legacy marks the official starting point of the new DCU canon, according to James Gunn's revelation (Image via Getty)

James Gunn, the co-head of DC Studios, recently took to Instagram to provide some insight into this matter. Responding to a fan perplexed by the dual roles assigned to Nathan Fillion in the DCU (as TDK in The Suicide Squad and Guy Gardner's Green Lantern in Superman: Legacy), Gunn remarked:

"DC Studios movies (and canon) start with Legacy."

This reveals that movies released before Superman will not be included in the new DCU canon. While this disclosure offers some resolution, it further entangles the already knotty situation.

James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, addresses fan inquiries about the DCU canon on Instagram (Image via James Gunn's Instagram)

For instance, Gunn had previously indicated that Blue Beetle, slated for release in August, would be integrated into the broader DCU. Considering the movie is ostensibly detached from the former DCEU, it theoretically should seamlessly fit into the new timeline.

However, given Gunn's latest comment, will this film now be excluded from the canon since it premieres before Superman?

If this is indeed the case, it would suggest that audiences could anticipate the return of the cast members, while the specific storyline centering on Xolo Maridueña's character may undergo a total revamp when he reappears.

The new DCU Canon: An era begins with Superman... kinda

The iconic superhero takes center stage as the first movie in the reimagined DCU (Image via Sportskeeda)

While Superman: Legacy takes the spotlight as the maiden voyage into the new DCU canon, it's important to underline that the actual timeline introduction will subtly begin a bit earlier. The animated series Creature Commandos and the Max show Waller are both slated to debut ahead of the film.

However, the casting puzzle in Gunn's reshaped DCU continues to baffle fans. Not all roles are getting a makeover, which adds an extra layer of complexity to the proceedings.

Fresh faces will don the capes of Superman and Batman, while some beloved characters like Amanda Waller, portrayed by Viola Davis, and John Cena's Peacemaker will continue with the same actors. This unusual blend incites questions about their past roles and the implications for their positioning within the fresh canon.

As a baseline expectation, it is presumed that these characters will be officially re-homed in the new DCU upon their reintroduction. This evolution triggers intrigue about potential continuity issues, particularly with the prospect of Peacemaker's next season possibly feeling out of sync with its first.

Anticipation is at a fever pitch as fans eagerly mark their calendars for July 11, 2025, the debut of Superman: Legacy on the silver screen.