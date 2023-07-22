Confirmed cast for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy

The upcoming James Gunn's Superman: Legacy is poised to breathe new life into the DC Universe, with its launch slated for July 11, 2025. The latest iteration of Superman will launch a fresh DC Universe chapter, featuring an impressive lineup of celebrated actors to embody much-loved DC characters.

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan lead the movie, while several other acclaimed names are slated to grace the silver screen. As the release date nears and the production scales up, more cast members are expected to be revealed.

A new era dawns: Meet the stellar cast of Superman: Legacy

1) David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman

After the announcement that Henry Cavill would not reprise his role as Superman, fans speculated wildly about his successor. The mantle of the Last Son of Krypton ultimately fell upon David Corenswet, known for his performance in Pearl.

Following a rigorous audition process, the 30-year-old actor secured the role, marking the dawn of a new era for the DCU.

2) Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane

Accompanying Superman is his ever-present partner, Lois Lane. With the announcement of Corenswet's casting, the creators also revealed that Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan would portray the intrepid reporter.

James Gunn confirmed that the film's main storyline would predominantly focus on Superman and Lois, indicating Brosnahan's significant role.

3) Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern

A frequent collaborator of Gunn's, Nathan Fillion joins the cast as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, a character known for arrogance. Fillion has previously voiced Hal Jordan's version of the Green Lantern in various animated projects, offering him a unique edge for this role.

4) Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl

Isabela Merced, recognized for her roles in Transformers: The Last Knight and Dora and the Lost City of Gold, steps into the shoes of Hawkgirl.

With her iconic mace from the comics, Hawkgirl is poised to be a formidable ally for Superman.

5) Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific

The genius Michael Holt, also known as Mr. Terrific, will be portrayed by Edi Gathegi, familiar to comic book movie fans from his role as Darwin in X-Men: First Class.

Given Mr. Terrific's association with the Justice Society of America in the comics, Gathegi's role could extend to future DCU projects.

6) Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho

Gunn's recent reveal confirmed the inclusion of Metamorpho, a unique DC hero who can transform his entire body into any element, to be played by Anthony Carrigan.

Known for his portrayal of Victor Zsasz in Gotham, Carrigan brings a wealth of experience to the superhero genre.

Rumored appearances in Superman: Legacy

Aside from the confirmed six main actors and characters, there is speculation about several others likely to feature in Superman: Legacy. It's hard to imagine a Superman narrative without the cunning Lex Luthor, whose involvement was confirmed by Gunn. The role of Lex Luthor might be taken up by either Alexander Skarsgard, Bill Skarsgard, or Nicholas Hoult.

Given Perry White's integral role as the editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet in Clark and Lois's life, it's anticipated that he'll feature in the movie. Additionally, the possibility of Jimmy Olsen's appearance in the film is high, considering his close friendship with Clark in the comics and Gunn's expressed fondness for the All-Star Superman series, where Olsen has a significant presence.

Krypto the Superdog, another auxiliary character, might also make a cameo in Superman: Legacy. Gunn's expressed fondness for the character suggests a potential on-screen appearance, further hinted at in an interview with Chris Pratt, where Gunn humorously offered Pratt the role.

Lastly, there are whispers about the appearance of The Authority, a team of superpowered beings akin to the Suicide Squad. As The Authority is set to have their own movie in the upcoming DCU, their introduction could start in Superman: Legacy, where they might find themselves at odds with Superman.

As anticipation builds, audiences eagerly await the release of James Gunn's Superman: Legacy on July 11, 2025.