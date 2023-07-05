Rejected by DC: Nicholas Hoult's disappointment in landing major superhero roles

British actor Nicholas Hoult's ambitions to step into the boots of DC's premier superheroes have suffered a setback, as he has missed out on both significant roles in the DC Universe.

With James Gunn, the freshly appointed CEO of DC Studios, launching his distinct DC Universe (DCU), a new pool of talents is set to be announced to portray the assemblage of costumed superheroes.

Recently, news broke that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan secured the roles of Superman and Lois Lane in the upcoming Superman: Legacy. They outshone a host of other contenders, including X-Men: First Class star Nicholas Hoult and Emma Mackey from Barbie.

Setback in the DC Universe: Nicholas Hoult misses out on Batman and Superman roles

From hope to heartbreak: Nicholas Hoult's disappointment as DC passes on him for iconic superhero characters (Image via Getty)

Nicholas Hoult's hopes of landing a major role in the rebooted DCU, overseen by James Gunn and Peter Safran, have taken a blow. Despite making it to the final rounds of both Batman and Superman auditions, the titular roles in Superman: Legacy have slipped through his fingers.

Hoult, the star of Renfield, was one of three frontrunners, alongside David Corenswet and Tom Brittney, in discussions to portray the Kryptonian hero in the revamped DCU.

Despite his extensive auditions and screentests, including one opposite Lois Lane's new incarnation, Rachel Brosnahan, the actor didn't clinch the role. Nonetheless, reports suggest that Hoult may still be considered for the role of the iconic antagonist, Lex Luthor.

In May 2023, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) mentioned that Hoult was potentially up for the role. However, with Corenswet and Brosnahan's recent casting, it's uncertain whether Hoult remains in contention for the villain's role, as names like Alexander and Bill Skarsgard have also been floated.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Nicholas Hoult has now lost out on playing both Batman and Superman.



There is a chance he could still be on the shortlist to play Lex Luthor. Nicholas Hoult has now lost out on playing both Batman and Superman.There is a chance he could still be on the shortlist to play Lex Luthor. https://t.co/3spKQZ0zlw

Earlier, Nicholas Hoult faced disappointment when he was passed over for the role of Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

Before Robert Pattinson secured the part, THR reported that Hoult was a key contender, impressing Reeves with his compelling performances in films like The Favourite and the Planet of the Apes series. He even had a costume test for Batman, a ritual in the casting process for the iconic superhero.

In a 2022 interview with GQ España, Hoult addressed these setbacks, expressing contentment with his career despite the missed opportunities in the DCU. He admitted that he would have relished playing Batman but believed he might not have delivered a performance on par with Pattinson's.

Batman or Lex Luthor: Nicholas Hoult's possible paths in the reimagined DCU

A choice to make: Could Nicholas Hoult become the Dark Knight or embrace the role of Lex Luthor in the reimagined DCU? (Image via Getty)

Despite missing out on Batman and Superman, the possibility of Hoult appearing in James Gunn's reimagined DCU remains. For as long as Hoult's name has been linked with Superman, it has also been associated with Lex Luthor. Gunn, however, has yet to confirm whether the notorious villain will be featured in Superman: Legacy.

Regardless of Lex Luthor's uncertain presence in the initial DCU movie, given the persistent rumors, it's hard to discount the character's potential involvement in the film. Hoult could be a fitting choice for the role.

Nicholas @NicholasPas5 Just a couple of the many roles I think Nicholas Hoult could pull off in DC Just a couple of the many roles I think Nicholas Hoult could pull off in DC https://t.co/HanaIbksu9

Alternatively, Hoult might still realize his dream of playing Batman. Gunn and his team will soon need to cast the Dark Knight for the forthcoming Brave and The Bold movie, and Hoult's earlier progress in the Batman casting might draw their attention once again.

Hoult was considered for the Batman role during the production of The Batman but ultimately didn't align with Reeves' vision for the character. Perhaps Gunn's interpretation of Batman could provide a better fit. While this remains speculative, it certainly warrants consideration.

Superman: Legacy, with or without Nicholas Hoult, is set to grace screens worldwide on July 11, 2025.

Poll : 0 votes