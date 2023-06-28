David Corenswet takes flight as the new Superman in Superman: Legacy: James Gunn's choice explained

In a highly anticipated announcement, James Gunn's Superman: Legacy has finally confirmed David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as the successors to Henry Cavill's Superman and Amy Adams' Lois Lane.

Previously, Henry Cavill was expected to reprise his iconic Superman role. However, after the reboot decision, the industry was set abuzz with the impending reveal of a younger actor taking up the Superman mantle in the forthcoming Superman: Legacy.

The quest to find the new Superman had been intense, with many speculations swirling around. Gunn, however, expressed immense satisfaction with the audition process, incredibly moved by the performances of the six actors contending for the roles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

James Gunn's casting revelation: David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane - A perfect pairing of talent and chemistry

James Gunn's super casting choice of David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane (Image via Sportskeeda)

As reported by Deadline, James Gunn has finalized his leading duo for Superman: Legacy, thus replacing the DCEU's Henry Cavill and Amy Adams.

The arduous auditioning journey, involving screen tests with six actors, ultimately led to the selection of 29-year-old David Corenswet to represent the rebooted DCU's Superman. Corenswet, due to his striking resemblance to the traditional Clark Kent, had been a fan favorite for the part.

The role of Lois Lane is set to be portrayed by Emmy award-winner Rachel Brosnahan, aged 32, renowned for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Brosnahan reportedly outshined others with her exceptional audition performance.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm David Corenswet & Rachel Brosnahan are Superman & Lois Lane in James Gunn’s ‘SUPERMAN: LEGACY’.



In theaters on July 11, 2025 David Corenswet & Rachel Brosnahan are Superman & Lois Lane in James Gunn’s ‘SUPERMAN: LEGACY’.In theaters on July 11, 2025 https://t.co/rDoHOXjv2D

In an interview with Variety during the casting process, James Gunn emphasized his search for an actor who could radiate the benevolence, compassion, and alien yet human essence of Superman, stating:

"It has to be somebody who has all the humanity that Superman has, but he's also an alien. It's gotta be somebody who has the kindness and compassion that Superman has. And it has to be somebody that you'd want to give you a hug. You know, all the Supermen have been good, so we just have to add to that story."

David Corenswet exemplified these attributes during the auditions, further impressing with his classic Superman features. As we approach filming, scheduled to commence in January 2024, we anticipate David Corenswet's physical transformation as he embodies the Man of Steel persona.

ClarkQuill97 @CQuill97 David Corenswet is 6'4 and Rachel Brosnahan is 5'3. We are literally getting this in live action. David Corenswet is 6'4 and Rachel Brosnahan is 5'3. We are literally getting this in live action. https://t.co/aLKFzy4sQk

Rachel Brosnahan's accomplished career, including her Emmy-winning stint in Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, speaks volumes of her potential as Lois Lane.

The screen tests likely explored the synergy between David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, essential for the romantic dynamic between Clark Kent and Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy and the broader DCU.

James Gunn shifts focus to the casting phase: Lex Luthor, Jimmy Olsen, and The Authority take center stage

James Gunn's casting journey begins: Lex Luthor, Jimmy Olsen, and The Authority Step into the spotlight (Image via Sportskeeda)

The next phase in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy involves further casting, primarily for the roles of Lex Luthor and Jimmy Olsen, with reports of three actors being considered for the infamous Superman adversary.

Beyond these central roles, casting for various side characters and villains is also underway. Another crucial task involves assembling The Authority - a superhero team expected to be introduced in Superman: Legacy, eventually leading to their own DCU movie.

ScreenTime @screentime



via Siblings Alexander and Bill Skarsgard are on a "shortlist" to play 'Superman: Legacy' villain Lex Luthorvia @THR Siblings Alexander and Bill Skarsgard are on a "shortlist" to play 'Superman: Legacy' villain Lex Luthor via @THR https://t.co/7POA8rZHVu

As we step into the coming weeks and months, Gunn's primary focus will be finalizing the cast for Superman: Legacy. There is a possibility of more cast announcements at the San Diego Comic-Con at the end of July, provided DC Studios attends the event since Marvel Studios has decided to sit out this year.

