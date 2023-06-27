Gal Gadot scene cut from The Flash in James Gunn's DC Universe revamp

In a surprising turn of events, Gal Gadot's significant scene as Wonder Woman in The Flash was omitted as part of the strategic reshaping of the DC Universe by its co-CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran. This transformation involved a major alteration to the film's ending, thereby redefining the entire narrative trajectory.

The newly drawn roadmap for the future DC films led to the exclusion of recognizable characters such as Superman, played by Henry Cavill; Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Aquaman portrayed by Jason Momoa; Ezra Miller's Flash, and Batman, embodied by Ben Affleck. These actors had been steering the ship of DC's recent live-action adaptations.

Deciding to bid adieu to the current trajectory of the DCEU, which commenced in 2013, Gunn and Safran chose to reboot the universe, creating an entirely new storyline.

Major Gal Gadot scene and other scenes cut from The Flash in James Gunn's DC Universe reboot

The Flash undergoes significant scene cuts, including a major Gal Gadot moment, as James Gunn revamps the DC Universe (Image via Warner Bros)

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a discarded ending of The Flash was originally scripted to include appearances by Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill's Superman. This version never reached the big screen due to Gunn's future reboot intentions for the DCU.

The omitted ending centered around Sasha Calle's Supergirl, with a scene where she is held captive on the courthouse steps in the presence of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman. This could have been a nod to the now-scrapped Wonder Woman 3, directed by Patty Jenkins.

The scrapped ending left room for Calle's return as Kara Zor-El and hinted at Henry Cavill's reappearance following his cameo in Black Adam's post-credit scene.

Culture Crave 🍿 @CultureCrave



Michael Keaton’s Batman & Sasha Calle’s Supergirl



Henry Cavill’s Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Keaton’s Batman, and Calle's Supergirl



The current ending #TheFlash had 3 different courthouse scene endings during production from 3 different Warner Bros regimesMichael Keaton’s Batman & Sasha Calle’s SupergirlHenry Cavill’s Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Keaton’s Batman, and Calle's SupergirlThe current ending #TheFlash had 3 different courthouse scene endings during production from 3 different Warner Bros regimes1️⃣ Michael Keaton’s Batman & Sasha Calle’s Supergirl2️⃣ Henry Cavill’s Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Keaton’s Batman, and Calle's Supergirl3️⃣ The current ending https://t.co/DMAvArMW5o

The decision to omit this ending was taken when Warner Bros. executives Michael De Luca, and Pamela Abdy, were temporarily overseeing DC to solidify the DCEU's cinematic brand.

However, Gunn envisions a different future for DC, including a revamped Superman, a new direction for the Wonder Woman storyline, and possibly recasting Supergirl for a solo film.

The complicated transition to the new DC Universe

Charting the complex path to the new DC Universe: Transitions, reboots, and uncertainties (Image via Warner Bros)

Following the premiere of The Flash, audiences were left puzzled over the film's partial failure to fully reboot the universe as initially pledged. In response to the bewilderment, Gunn shed light on the matter, explaining that the film "resets many things, not all things," an assertion that becomes increasingly evident by the film's conclusion, especially considering an unexpected cameo appearance.

The transition from the previous DCEU to the upcoming DCU, set to launch in 2025 with Superman: Legacy, penned and directed by Gunn himself, has been anything but smooth.

Gal Gadot's surprise cameo in The Flash stirred up speculation, but she's not quite ready to hang up her lasso. The actress hinted at ongoing discussions concerning her role as Diana Prince.

The future of the original cast in their respective roles remains uncertain, creating a complex situation over the last nine months. This confusion is amplified by Cavill's surprising return at the end of Black Adam, followed by a social media announcement of his return as Kal-El, only to be subsequently told he no longer has a future with the character.

As DC fans watch the unfolding events from afar, 2024 seems poised to be a year of introspection and renewal for the DC cinematic universe. While Blue Beetle, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom are slated for release this year, only Joker: Folie à Deaux, an Elseworlds tale, will be hitting the screens next year.

Currently, The Flash is screening in theaters, providing a glimpse into the future direction of the DC Universe.

Poll : 0 votes