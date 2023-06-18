Henry Cavill's Superman: The lost cameo in The Flash revealed

The newly-released The Flash has left viewers thrilled, yet recent revelations show that an integral scene starring Henry Cavill's Superman was initially planned but eventually scrapped.

Cavill's portrayal of the Man of Steel had won the hearts of countless fans, who expressed their disappointment when Warner Bros. announced their future lineup, which notably excluded Cavill.

Interestingly, this decision followed closely after Cavill had been offered another opportunity to don the iconic suit, even making a cameo appearance in Black Adam and formally announcing his return on social media as the movie premiered.

Had the studio adhered to the initial storyline, fans could have witnessed Henry Cavill once again embodying his role in Ezra Miller's recent thrilling odyssey.

Disclaimer - The following article includes spoilers for The Flash.

The Flash's alternate ending: The hidden Superman scene with Henry Cavill

The Man of Steel emerges: Henry Cavill's deleted Superman scene unveiled in The Flash's alternate ending (Image via Warner Bros)

The Hollywood Reporter disclosed that there was an alternative ending for The Flash that included Henry Cavill's Superman. In the unused ending, the courthouse steps would have set the scene for Barry to encounter a collection of different superheroes, replacing the actual cameo by George Clooney.

In this hypothetical finale, Cavill's Superman, alongside Sasha Calle's Supergirl, would have joined Barry post his father's trial. The group would have been completed by Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Michael Keaton's Batman.

The Geekster @TheGeekster4 ‘THE FLASH’ had 3 different endings during production.



1) Keaton’s Batman and Calle’s Supergirl at the courthouse.



2) Calle’s Supergirl, Cavill’s Superman, Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Keaton’s Batman at the courthouse.



3) The one currently in theaters. ‘THE FLASH’ had 3 different endings during production. 1) Keaton’s Batman and Calle’s Supergirl at the courthouse.2) Calle’s Supergirl, Cavill’s Superman, Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Keaton’s Batman at the courthouse. 3) The one currently in theaters. https://t.co/RuwxvSQmzi

These guest appearances were meant to create anticipation for these characters' future ventures. Cavill was slated for another Superman movie, Warner Bros. was considering Calle's return as Kara Zor-El, Gadot was gearing up for Wonder Woman 3, and Keaton was preparing to be the new Batman.

However, these plans were shelved when James Gunn and Peter Safran took the helm as the DC film & television leaders, bringing a new vision for the DC universe's future. Before the last-minute change, the film's original ending, sans Cavill's cameo, featured only the return of Calle's Supergirl and Keaton's Batman.

Reinventing the Man of Steel: James Gunn's fresh take on Superman and the DC Franchise

Superman soars into a new chapter: James Gunn's vision set to transform the iconic hero and the DC franchise (Image via DC Comics)

The appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran marked a pivotal shift in the DC universe, a change underscored by the surprising omission of Henry Cavill. The narrative change, while significant, hinted at a thrillingly fresh direction for the franchise.

A fresh incarnation of Superman sits at the heart of Gunn's plans, making the erasure of Cavill's potential return from DC Studios' narrative less surprising. Nevertheless, spotlighting the Man of Steel, the initial ending could have offered a touching farewell to Henry Cavill.

Moreover, it could have served as a bittersweet endnote for Ezra Miller, whose tenure as the Flash remains a question mark in the reimagined DC universe.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



• Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet & Tom Brittney for Superman



• Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor & Rachel Brosnahan for Lois Lane



(Source: James Gunn is currently doing screen-tests for ‘SUPERMAN LEGACY’ with…• Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet & Tom Brittney for Superman• Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor & Rachel Brosnahan for Lois Lane(Source: @Borys_Kit James Gunn is currently doing screen-tests for ‘SUPERMAN LEGACY’ with…• Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet & Tom Brittney for Superman• Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor & Rachel Brosnahan for Lois Lane(Source: @Borys_Kit) https://t.co/W9neFUGLEb

The mismanagement of Cavill's role in recent years has understandably caused disappointment. However, it's worth considering that the fresh start championed by Gunn might be the rejuvenating elixir the DC universe needs to reinvent itself and captivate audiences anew.

As for who will don the Superman cape next, David Corenswet, Tom Brittney, and Andrew Richardson are reportedly in the running, although official casting decisions remain under wraps.

Meanwhile, The Flash keeps lighting up screens worldwide, promising an exciting era for the DC franchise.

