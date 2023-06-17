The sequel to The Flash: One crucial condition for its reality

The sequel to The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, is reportedly under consideration but hinges on one significant stipulation. Following the recent premiere of the movie, there's already buzz about a potential sequel. This speculation is especially intriguing considering the current controversy surrounding its lead actor, Ezra Miller.

According to rumors, the screenplay for the sequel was completed in October of the previous year by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, the writer of Aquaman. This came as a surprise to many since Christina Hodson penned the original The Flash script.

Despite speculations of the script being scrapped as James Gunn gears up to kickstart a rebooted DC Universe with predominantly new actors, there is still some hope for the sequel.

Will The Flash have a sequel? Will Ezra Miller return in the role?

Ezra Miller as Flash: Uncertainties surround potential sequel and star's return

A recent leak from The Wrap reveals that plans for the sequel are not entirely off the table. Despite the emergence of a new DCU strategy since the film's script was finalized last year, the green light from Warner Bros. for the Flash 2 depends heavily on one critical condition.

Informed sources from The Wrap report that the first film must excel at the box office, achieving financial triumph before Warner Bros. nods for the proposed sequel.

At present, The Flash is anticipated to gross approximately $70 million domestically upon opening. However, to entertain the idea of a sequel, the film's total revenue must approach The Batman's staggering $770 million, which opened at a handsome $129 million.

The ambitious target might not be entirely unattainable, particularly when taking into account Aquaman's remarkable trajectory.

With a comparatively modest opening of $67 million in 2018, Aquaman eventually amassed a global total of $1.14 billion, owing much to its sustained appeal in international markets. Despite this, Warner Bros. has shown some reluctance, partly attributing the underperformance of Shazam 2 to the upcoming reboot of the DCU.

Whether Ezra Miller will return in a potential sequel remains as the actor grapples with controversy, including arrests for disorderly conduct, harassment, and a guilty plea to felony burglary.

At one stage, Warner Bros. considered various alternatives, such as canceling The Flash or minimizing Miller's involvement in the marketing and press tour. Following Miller's candid acknowledgment of "complex mental health issues" and a reportedly "very positive meeting" with Warner Bros. executives, the actor seems to be recovering.

This has reportedly led Warner Bros. to reconsider Miller's position, potentially allowing them to continue in the role. The director, Andy Muschietti, has unequivocally expressed his intention to keep Miller in the lead role if a sequel materializes under his direction.

However, James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, has adopted a more cautious stance, suggesting Miller's future may depend heavily on The Flash's success.

The possible storyline for the sequel of Flash

Potential plot twists: Unveiling the anticipated storyline of the sequel of Flash

News about a completed script for The Flash 2 first surfaced in October 2022. Penned by Aquaman scriptwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, the story reportedly included Sasha Calle's Supergirl and Michael Keaton's Batman as guest stars. However, these characters were later excluded following the film's ending changes.

In a recent interview with The Playlist, Andy Muschietti dropped hints about potential adversaries for the hero in the sequel, naming Reverse Flash, The Turtle, and Gorilla Grodd, although it remains unclear if these are part of the sequel's script.

Should The Flash 2 happen, it might fall under the 'Elseworlds' banner, a series of projects outside the primary universe. This could enable continued exploration of popular DCEU characters on a smaller scale, despite a full-scale reboot of the DCU.

As James Gunn is spearheading a fresh start for the DCU, it seems unlikely that Miller's Flash will feature in the new universe. However, like the standalone The Batman franchise co-existing with the reboot, Miller's Flash may continue his adventures in the Multiverse.

The Flash is currently screening in theaters across the globe, with fans keenly observing its box office performance, which will ultimately decide the fate of its potential sequel.

