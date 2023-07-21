James Gunn sparks uproar after reportedly axing Ben Affleck's Batman from Aquaman 2

A recent revelation suggests that the much-anticipated appearance of Ben Affleck's Batman in the forthcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, also known as Aquaman 2, was dropped during reshoots following a decision made by DC Studios CEO James Gunn.

In an exclusive report, The Hollywood Reporter offered a revealing look into the extensive reshoots of the soon-to-be-released DC Universe sequel, currently gearing up for its holiday debut.

Amid ongoing controversies plaguing the film, Affleck's scheduled return as Bruce Wayne/Batman has stirred substantial buzz. This prearranged cameo has become a focal point of discussion. As per sources associated with THR, all of Affleck's scenes were expunged from the Aquaman sequel under the guidance of Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran.

This was done to evade hints at future movies that will not materialize and dissociate from the subpar performance of previous DC projects. An insider described the situation as notably tumultuous.

The Batman shuffle: Michael Keaton to Ben Affleck - behind the scenes drama in Aquaman 2

During the early stages of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's production, Walter Hamada, the former DC Films chief, pushed for Michael Keaton's Batman to make a cameo after his return in The Flash. Keaton's Dark Knight was primed to become the DCU's answer to Marvel's Nick Fury, uniting seasoned and emerging superheroes.

However, Ben Affleck was called upon to replace Keaton during the reshoots in 2022, post-Hamada's replacement by Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy as interim heads of DC.

Affleck's cameo was confirmed via a social media post featuring Aquaman star Jason Momoa. As of the current report, neither version of Bruce Wayne will feature in the movie.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's production journey over the past two years has been a rollercoaster ride. The sequel underwent three rounds of reshoots, experienced a shifting release date from December 16, 2022, to March 17, then to December 20, and received low scores in two audience test screenings.

Moreover, Warner Bros. has yet to adequately promote the film as they grapple with the divided public sentiment towards Aquaman co-star Amber Heard and the box office disappointment of The Flash, initially planned as the reboot for the DCU.

Despite the obstacles, director James Wan assured DCU enthusiasts that The Lost Kingdom would be a stand-alone film fitting into the revamped DCU. Wan acknowledged the project's challenges but confirmed the film's distinct narrative.

Is this the end of the line for Ben Affleck's Batman?

The recent report on Aquaman 2 reveals a rocky transition towards the end of this DC Universe series, particularly after the polarizing response to The Flash. While Ben Affleck's Batman was scheduled to feature in Aquaman 2 shortly after The Flash's premiere, the rapid changes behind the scenes signify a swift close to this set of films.

The Flash seemingly phased out Ben Affleck's Caped Crusader from the DC Universe. And with the demise of Michael Keaton's version, too, it appears reasonable to exclude both from Aquaman 2.

Considering the numerous alterations Aquaman 2 has experienced, this removal could simply be another way to tie up loose ends from the previous DCEU before James Gunn and Petet Safran's fresh narrative takes center stage.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2023.