The Flash's impact on the DCEU continuity: Ben Affleck's Batman in question

The latest release of The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, has ignited a fervor among DC Extended Universe (DCEU) fans, particularly around the fate of Ben Affleck's Batman.

The film's climactic end introduced a twist that indicates a potential departure from the pre-set course of Affleck's Batman within the DCEU.

Making it to the silver screen was daunting for The Flash, with several bumps along the road, including years of development stasis, shooting amidst a global pandemic, numerous reshoots and plot alterations, and a series of controversies involving its lead star.

The multiverse ripple effect: How Barry's actions impact Ben Affleck's Batman in The Flash

Ben Affleck's Batman faces the consequences of Barry Allen's time-travel journey in The Flash (Image via Warner Bros)

The Flash's plot revolves around Barry Allen's (The Flash) journey back in time to avert his mother's assassination. Even after stern warnings from Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne, Barry leaps, disrupting the timeline significantly.

In this alternative universe, metahumans are unknown, but Batman exists. The Dark Knight of this World is portrayed by Michael Keaton, taking up the mantle he wore in Tim Burton's Batman movies three decades ago.

This Batman, alongside Supergirl (played by Sasha Calle), makes a heroic yet fatal attempt to thwart General Zod.

In the concluding scenes, an expensive car rolls up to the courthouse steps where Barry stands.

Bruce Wayne steps out, but it's not the Bruce that the audience or Barry was expecting - it's George Clooney, the Batman from the unfortunate 1997 Batman & Robin.

When The Flash was initially approved for production, the landscape of the DC film universe was markedly different. Tobey Emmerich and Walter Hamada, the then helmsmen, intended to use the Flash sequel as a stepping stone towards an adaptation of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

However, the acquisition of WB by Discovery in 2022 led to a reshuffling, with Emmerich and Hamada replaced by Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca as co-CEOs of Warner Bros. Picture group.

They expanded the concluding sequence of The Flash, originally planned to feature only Batman (Keaton) and Supergirl joining Barry Allen.

Under the new management, Superman (Henry Cavill) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) were added to the finale.

Further adjustments came with the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new overseers of the on-screen DC Universe.

They streamlined the concluding sequence, reverting it to the core characters - Barry and Bruce Wayne. The unexpected choice of Bruce Wayne being George Clooney was an internal decision that ended up being the cherry on top of the final product.

The uncertain future of Ben Affleck's Batman in DCEU

What lies ahead for Ben Affleck's Batman in the ever-evolving DCEU? (Image via Warner Bros)

In the wake of Barry Allen's temporal escapades, Ben Affleck's Batman appears to have been expunged from existence. This startling development is highlighted by the unexpected arrival of George Clooney's Batman in the closing scenes of The Flash.

However, rumors suggest that Ben Affleck is slated for a final appearance in December's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, creating an intriguing continuity conundrum.

A since-discarded post-credits scene was to feature Affleck returning as Bruce, leaving a video message for Barry to "Find us!" But this was scrapped before the release of The Flash.

ViewerAnon @ViewerAnon @_MxttHxll_ Barry returns home and all of his monitors start flashing. Affleck appears on all screens wearing the suit but no cowl. He doesn't know if this message will find Barry but if it does they need his help. "You have to find us, Barry! Find us!" Ends with Barry saying "Oh, fu-" @_MxttHxll_ Barry returns home and all of his monitors start flashing. Affleck appears on all screens wearing the suit but no cowl. He doesn't know if this message will find Barry but if it does they need his help. "You have to find us, Barry! Find us!" Ends with Barry saying "Oh, fu-"

As the DCEU moves forward under the guidance of Gunn and Safran, Robert Pattinson's The Batman will continue its run unhindered. A reboot with a new Batman will also occur in the yet-to-be-dated The Brave and the Bold, featuring a team-up with Batman's son, Damian Wayne. As for casting, fans will have to wait for further updates.

As we digest these narrative twists and turns, The Flash is available for viewing in theaters globally.

Poll : 0 votes