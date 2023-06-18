George Clooney's shocking return as Batman in The Flash finale unraveled

George Clooney has surprised DC fans with his appearance as the Batman in The Flash finale. The Hollywood Reporter's recent report unraveled the mystery surrounding this surprise appearance, and here we dig deeper into this intriguing twist.

The movie featured a cavalcade of Batman portrayals - starting with a striking cameo by Ben Affleck, followed by Michael Keaton's memorable role reprisal.

However, Clooney's return as Bruce Wayne in the concluding scene left the DCU fandom shell-shocked. Given his tumultuous past with the Batman character, this return was quite the spectacle, proving to be a game-changer for the plot.

Disclaimer - The following discussion includes spoilers for The Flash.

Exploring the surprising story behind George Clooney's Batman comeback in The Flash

Unmasking the mystery: George Clooney returns as Batman in The Flash, unraveling the intriguing story behind his comeback (Image via Warner Bros)

As per the Hollywood Reporter, George Clooney's cameo was more than a fleeting decision, developing gradually over several weeks. It involved multiple screenings of the movie by Clooney himself, eventually leading to him spending half a day on set in January, shooting for the memorable scene.

Andy Muschietti, the film's director, had drafted three distinct endings under different leadership regimes at Warner Bros. The final decision was made under the supervision of James Gunn and Peter Safran, who spearheaded the formation of DC Studios.

Those closely associated with The Flash revealed that the filmmakers intended to leave Barry Allen (Flash) with a sense of normalcy before surprising him at the eleventh hour.

TheManMadeCinema @ManMadeCinema

Bruce Wayne is not Ben Affleck as we know, he is George Clooney who is acted Bruce Wayne from past (Batman & Robin 1997) in the multiple realities Barry came to his world. As We saw #theflash In the end Bruce Wayne meet Barry to congratulate him for his father's bail...Bruce Wayne is not Ben Affleck as we know, he is George Clooney who is acted Bruce Wayne from past (Batman & Robin 1997) in the multiple realities Barry came to his world. As We saw #theflash In the end Bruce Wayne meet Barry to congratulate him for his father's bail...Bruce Wayne is not Ben Affleck as we know, he is George Clooney who is acted Bruce Wayne from past (Batman & Robin 1997) in the multiple realities Barry came to his world. https://t.co/m0EJ0i7kok

The team even humorously speculated about how many Batman actors they could rope into the plot, with Clooney being considered a distant possibility until Gunn and Safran decided to take their chances.

A near-final cut of The Flash was shown to Clooney by his agent, which, to the team's delight, he appreciated, subsequently agreeing to join the project.

The shooting occurred on the Warner Bros. lot in January, where Clooney and Ezra Miller shared candid moments amidst the action. The experience was described as fast-paced yet smooth, with Clooney offering advice and moral support to Miller.

Will Clooney's Batman have a lasting impact on the new DC Universe?

George Clooney's Batman returns, leaving fans wondering about the lasting impact on the new DC Universe (Image via Warner Bros)

George Clooney's surprise reappearance as Batman, one of the most significant revelations in The Flash, naturally raises the question - is this simply a fleeting cameo or the inception of a more prominent role? Despite being a late addition to the narrative, there have been speculations hinting at an extended role for Clooney in the new and evolving DC universe.

With the upcoming Robert Pattinson's The Batman - Part II in James Gunn's Elseworlds roster and the reimagining of the Dark Knight in Brave and the Bold, Clooney has ample opportunities to portray a more mature Batman.

Home of DCU @homeofdcu Grace Randolph claims that they're reshooting the ending of #TheFlash with one of the past Batman, who will be Damian's father in the DCU. Keaton is out of the ending. Grace Randolph claims that they're reshooting the ending of #TheFlash with one of the past Batman, who will be Damian's father in the DCU. Keaton is out of the ending. https://t.co/lfoCkqZlPn

Moreover, Andy Muschietti's scheduled direction of the latter, given his recent collaboration with Clooney, could hint at a new project on the horizon. However, despite the insinuations in The Flash, James Gunn has dismissed any speculation about Clooney reprising his role as the Caped Crusader in the DCU, asserting that a "new actor" will don the iconic suit.

The Flash, featuring the much-debated George Clooney cameo, is currently screening in cinemas worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes