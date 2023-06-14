James Gunn reveals startling first hero for DC's rebooted universe

As anticipation reaches the pitch for James Gunn's forthcoming overhaul of the DC Universe, an unanticipated revelation has astounded fans: the heralding champion of this revamped universe isn't the iconic Superman.

The new superhero is poised for a grand cinematic debut on August 18, 2023, marking a momentous transition as it features in one of the concluding movies from the previous DC cinematic chapter.

James Gunn discloses Blue Beetle as the rebooted DC Universe's pioneer superhero

James Gunn spills the beans on the inaugural superhero of the revamped DC Universe - it's Blue Beetle! (Image via Warner Bros)

In an episode of the Inside of You podcast with Michael Rosenbaum, James Gunn pulled back the curtain on the first hero of the revamped DC Universe, unveiling Blue Beetle as the trailblazer.

Talking about the contrasts between Marvel and DC, and specifically the subject of narrative tone, James Gunn affirmed that Blue Beetle would be the pioneering superhero of the new DC Universe:

"Because, relatively, the MCU and now the DCU in film, which really doesn’t start. I mean the first DCU character, for sure, is Blue Beetle, and the first full DCU movie is Superman: Legacy."

The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 @BlackMajikMan90 "I mean the first DCU character for sure is Blue Beetle and the first DCU movie is Superman."



- James Gunn "I mean the first DCU character for sure is Blue Beetle and the first DCU movie is Superman."- James Gunn https://t.co/rqhxLrG4ln

Blue Beetle, starring Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, is an origin tale in which Reyes becomes the host for an extraterrestrial bioweapon known as the Scarab. After verifying the presence of the character in his and Peter Safran's reboot, Gunn expanded on his viewpoints on franchise tone, expressing:

"Now that that's happening, it's relatively new. The same thing with Marvel. I mean, even the MCU is relatively new. So I don't know if there's any innate things about tone, because I think that what both MCU and DCU need to do is to have a wider range of tones than they presently do. I think they work to do that, but I think they can do a better job of it."

Why DC enthusiasts should take note of Blue Beetle

Discover why Blue Beetle is the superhero you should be watching in the rebooted DC Universe (Image via Warner Bros)

The official nod from the co-head of DC Studios comes after reports that Blue Beetle would be included in the studio's novel vision. Blue Beetle's own Xolo Maridueña appears thrilled with this development, telling Empire Magazine:

"If we get one movie or a trilogy and fu*king fold this into the Justice League sh*t, we're ready for the whole nine, for me and Angel [Manuel Soto, director] and the team, we kicked ass with this movie. It just depends on numbers"

However, it's crucial to clarify that James Gunn named Blue Beetle the first character, while Superman: Legacy will be the debut movie.

Whether the forthcoming DC Universe will incorporate Jaime Reyes' cinematic backstory, disregard it entirely, or find a way to balance both, remains a mystery.

Nevertheless, Gunn's confirmation, especially before Blue Beetle's big screen debut, underscores his faith in the movie and its cast and indicates a future character roadmap.

Despite the mixed reception to the film's trailer, Blue Beetle's assured presence in DC's future is a compelling reason for audiences to engage with this narrative and hero. Fans should stay tuned for more updates about Blue Beetle and his guaranteed future in the DC Universe.

The character's big-screen arrival, Blue Beetle, hits theaters on August 18, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes