After making a noteworthy reprise in The Flash, Ben Affleck's run as Batman seems far from over. Affleck's tumultuous journey as the Dark Knight, initially debuting in Batman v Superman in 2016, followed by Justice League in 2017, was marked by several breaks and hiatuses.

His tenure was further marred by personal struggles, including issues with alcoholism during Justice League under the directorial helm of Joss Whedon, a phase that seemingly caused his exit from the franchise following Zack Snyder's departure.

However, albeit minor, Affleck's recent appearance in The Flash marked his return to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), offering some of his self-professed "most cherished scenes" as Batman.

Jason Momoa teases Multiverse mayhem: Filming with Ben Affleck's Batman sparks speculation in Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa and Ben Affleck unite in the Multiverse: What surprises await in Aquaman 2? (Image via Warner Bros)

During the post-production phase for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in July 2022, Jason Momoa, the film's lead actor, dropped a bombshell: he had filmed scenes alongside Affleck's Batman. This news came from reports of Michael Keaton's Batman cameo in Aquaman 2, following his resurgence in The Flash.

Momoa's effusive comments with Variety, about filming with Affleck, full of "hugs and kisses," and stating that they had "too much fun," sparked excitement. The actor said:

"I mean, it's just hugs and kisses, I love that guy. We get along too well, and it's very good to see him again. Too much fun, it's too much fun."

However, Momoa's hint about shooting with multiple Batmans and the ambiguity about the final product fuelled speculation about the Batman who will eventually appear in the sequel. He revealed:

"I shot with a couple different Batmans, but you just don't know what's going on and we'll see what the end product is."

Shuffling the Batmen: The confusing chronology of Bruce Wayne's journey in the DC Extended Universe

The complex timeline of Bruce Wayne's odyssey in the DC Extended Universe (Image via Warner Bros)

Michael Keaton's portrayal of Batman was initially supposed to return in Aquaman 2, marking his third appearance since replacing Affleck's Caped Crusader in The Flash and later Batgirl and Lost Kingdom.

However, the release order's reshuffling to precede Aquaman 2 before The Flash brought Ben Affleck back to replace Michael Keaton's older Batman, leading to apparent audience confusion.

Z @AMagicWriter Ben Affleck's Batman is chef's kiss to me. I'll miss Batfleck. 🥹 Ben Affleck's Batman is chef's kiss to me. I'll miss Batfleck. 🥹 https://t.co/ASdmbw25Kv

These conditions have become irrelevant since Aquaman 2 will no longer premiere before The Flash. The final moments of The Flash no longer see Keaton replacing Affleck's Batman; instead, this role was passed on to George Clooney.

If we are to follow the chronology established by The Flash, neither Affleck nor Keaton's Bruce Wayne should appear to post the Multiversal event.

Clooney, who was revealed as Bruce Wayne in the post-credit scene of The Flash with Momoa's Aquaman, should logically be the Batman in Aquaman 2.

Ben Affleck's Batman cameo in Aquaman 2: Uncertainty looms despite official updates

Amidst shadows of doubt: Ben Affleck's Batman cameo in Aquaman 2 hangs in the balance (Image via Warner Bros)

According to inside source KC Walsh, Warner Bros' decision to bring Ben Affleck's Batman into Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom reportedly stemmed from the audience's confusion about Michael Keaton's unexpected arrival in the DCEU.

Walsh further revealed that the recent test screenings of Aquaman 2 did not include either Keaton or Affleck's Batman, pointing to a significant cut in the film that rendered the Batman cameo unnecessary. Both actors had filmed the "same scene," only for it to be eliminated.

KC Walsh @TheComixKid @Emiliovic1337 @Nick_Wild1Ear Keaton was originally the Batman, then when it moved they shot the same scene with Affleck but ended up just cutting it altogether @Emiliovic1337 @Nick_Wild1Ear Keaton was originally the Batman, then when it moved they shot the same scene with Affleck but ended up just cutting it altogether

Despite official updates confirming Affleck's Batman will appear in Aquaman 2 - while Keaton's role remains unaddressed - the possibility of the cameo being scrapped cannot be ruled out.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on December 20, 2023.

