Aquaman 2: First official teaser poster revealed at CinemaCon

After months of anticipation, the first official teaser poster for Aquaman 2, also known as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, was finally revealed at CinemaCon. Fans of the 2018 DC hit movie have been eagerly awaiting any news about the highly-anticipated sequel, and the poster's release has generated a lot of excitement and buzz.

The poster features a cracked iceberg, likely connected to the film's wider environmental message. As star Jason Momoa previously revealed, the movie's conflict involves a problem that is about to occur on Earth. The issue, however, is not caused by aliens.

Instead, it's related to global warming and changing climate conditions. The poster's subtle message adds to the anticipation for the film's release, as fans eagerly await the chance to see how the story will unfold on the big screen.

Aquaman 2: First official teaser poster generates buzz at CinemaCon

First look at Aquaman 2's teaser poster revealed at CinemaCon (Image via Warner Bros)

The excitement for the upcoming DC film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom continues to build, with the release of the movie's first official teaser poster at CinemaCon. The film is the final DC Studios release of the year, and it is the only project that has not yet begun its marketing campaign, leaving fans eager for any news about the sequel.

Home of DCU @homeofdcu A poster for Aquaman 2 has been spotted at CinemaCon! A poster for Aquaman 2 has been spotted at CinemaCon! https://t.co/8F77OTBuIS

While rumors have circulated about the potential quality of the movie, the teaser poster has given fans something to look forward to. The poster, featuring a cracked iceberg, seems to be linked to the film's environmental message.

With the film set to hit theaters on December 20, fans will have to wait a little longer for more information, but the release of the teaser poster has increased excitement for what's to come.

What did Jason Momoa say about Aquaman 2?

Aquaman 2's cracked iceberg teaser hints at a powerful environmental message (Image via Warner Bros)

As mentioned before, the first teaser poster for Aquaman 2, featuring a cracked iceberg, hints at the film's wider environmental message.

As star Jason Momoa confirmed, the movie's conflict involves a problem on Earth that is not caused by aliens, but by global warming and changing climate conditions.

"Aquaman is the most made-fun-of superhero in the world. But it's amazing to be able to bring awareness of what is happening to our planet. It's not some story that's been told over and over, and it's a movie about what's happening right now but in a fantasy world."

Momoa continued by saying:

"I have a great time with... there's a lot of... It's a throwback to... I don't want to give too much away. But we really get to speed up what is going to happen to this Earth, and it's not because of aliens."

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding it, rumors exist that the movie may not be good, potentially making it one of the worst DCEU movies. Although these rumors are unconfirmed, they have added to the hype for the film's release. Fans are hopeful that Aquaman 2 can deliver an environmental message without being overshadowed by rumors of poor quality.

Poll : 0 votes