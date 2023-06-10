Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne sports a burly beard in The Flash

DC Studios' much-anticipated film, The Flash, just unveiled a grizzled version of Bruce Wayne, as portrayed by Michael Keaton, after three decades of his absence from the character.

The celebrated actor is returning to the spotlight as the Dark Knight, joining forces with Ezra Miller's Barry Allen to safeguard the Multiverse in the Flash's standalone movie, the franchise's first. In the run-up to this superhero epic, keen fans have caught several sneak peeks of Keaton as Batman.

Our legendary vigilante has appeared in multiple trailers, navigating his Bat Cave, fighting off villains, and delivering iconic dialogues. Despite these previews, one previously unseen look is Bruce Wayne's rugged, bearded persona with longer hair, scheduled to appear in the movie.

An aged guardian: Michael Keaton's grizzled Bruce Wayne in DC's The Flash

An exclusive sneak peek of The Flash, which now has been made private, introduces audiences to the disheveled Bruce Wayne, played by Michael Keaton. In the highlighted sequence, Barry Allen, played by Ezra Miller, seeks assistance from the now-retired hero in the alternate dimension inhabited by Superman.

Keaton's Bruce Wayne, who has been off duty as Batman, sports a scruffy beard and long gray hair, signaling a certain laissez-faire attitude towards his previous, meticulously maintained appearance.

Batman's services are no longer required in this parallel DC universe as Gotham has evolved into "one of the safest cities in the world." It's a stark departure from the city's condition during Keaton's initial Batman films.

This shabby appearance was first hinted at during CinemaCon, where journalists reported Batman sporting long gray hair and a beard, standing amid seven Batsuits, a scene only now disclosed to the general public.

The re-emergence of Bruce Wayne

Michael Keaton's reprisal of his iconic role in The Flash has been common knowledge for a while, but the addition of a relaxed, retirement-age Batman adds an intriguing element to the narrative.

Much like Christian Bale's portrayal of Bruce Wayne in The Dark Knight Rises, Keaton's character had relaxed his upkeep since his Batman days when Gotham City needed his heroic alter ego.

This unkempt look hints at the passage of time since Keaton last donned the suit, playfully reminding audiences that even Batman ages. However, don't expect this Santa-like figure to stay long.

Upon realizing the danger posed by General Zod, played by Michael Shannon, Batman is expected to regain his fitness and return to his familiar look, as seen in the previous trailers.

Contrary to speculations that The Flash would see Michael Keaton and Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster assembling a Multiverse super-squad, the tables seem to have turned. Barry now seems to be the one recruiting the experienced superhero.

Eager fans can expect The Flash to hit the big screens on Friday, June 16, 2023.

