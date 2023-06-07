DC unveils Ben Affleck's highly anticipated return as Batman in The Flash

DC's cinematic universe has officially heralded Ben Affleck's return to the iconic role of Bruce Wayne/Batman, giving fans a tantalizing glimpse of his anticipated performance through a newly-released clip from the forthcoming film, The Flash.

While the imminent blockbuster mainly centers around Ezra Miller's portrayal of the Scarlet Speedster, many other superheroes will profoundly impact the film's narrative. The most intriguing among these is Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne/Batman. The actor will be reprising his role as the Dark Knight in what may be his swan song as the famous Caped Crusader.

Affleck's Batman has taken center stage in the promotional lead-up to the film, making appearances in trailers and posters and even gracing a slew of official merchandise.

Details about Ben Affleck's Dark Knight's appearance in The Flash clip

Action Rekindled: An exclusive still from The Flash showcasing the riveting return of Affleck's Batman (Image via Warner Bros)

In the recently shared clip from The Flash, Ben Affleck's triumphal comeback in the DC realm can be viewed in greater depth. The footage offers an extended look at a scene that has already been teased multiple times in the marketing campaign for this superhero-packed film.

The scene features Affleck's Bruce Wayne delivering a sobering warning to Ezra Miller's seemingly overwhelmed Barry Allen. As Barry contemplates the idea of time traveling to prevent his mother's tragic death, Bruce cautions him about the potentially catastrophic consequences of his plan.

Affleck's seasoned DC character labels the would-be time-traveling hero's scheme as "wildly irresponsible" and capable of causing total devastation.

Check out the full clip here:

The role of 'Batfleck' in The Flash

Batfleck's crucial part: Unraveling the pivotal role of Ben Affleck's Batman in the multiversal journey of The Flash (Image via Warner Bros)

Despite the return of Michael Keaton to his iconic Batman role in The Flash, Ben Affleck's participation in the film has sparked intrigue among fans. However, it appears that Affleck's Batman still has a crucial role.

From the released clip and several other sneak peeks of Affleck's Batman/Bruce Wayne, it's evident that his character will likely act as a multiversal voice of wisdom for Ezra Miller's eponymous hero.

This stern warning of possible universal destruction has been a recurring theme in the film's promotional campaign, with Bruce alerting Barry about the potential fallout from his time-altering attempt to rescue his family.

Miller's DC character chooses to ignore Bruce's advice, leading to him journeying through the Multiverse and shattering his reality. It remains to be seen how much of a role Affleck's Batman will have in the rest of the film, which seems to be largely set in this altered reality after giving this forewarning.

Audiences have witnessed Ben Affleck's character involved in some action scenes in the film, but these likely occur in the early part of the movie, with The Flash presumably leaving Batman behind after the opening act.

Gear up for a thrilling ride as The Flash zooms onto the big screen on Friday, June 16, 2023.

