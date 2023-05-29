Ben Affleck's Batman unveils dark new look for The Flash

Dawning the spotlight on the latest poster for the much-anticipated film, The Flash, is none other than Ben Affleck's Batman, creating waves of excitement amongst DC enthusiasts. Thanks to Affleck's powerful presence, the poster has brought Ezra Miller's lead character to life while injecting fresh energy into the Batman persona.

Meanwhile, the buzz surrounding the return of Michael Keaton's legendary Caped Crusader has been resonating across all quarters. Yet, the fervor about Affleck's return to his Batman role proves to be just as compelling.

His character may not be at the helm of the narrative, but Affleck's Batman is slated to leave an indelible mark right from the story's onset. Teasers have also hinted at a gripping action sequence, introducing the DCEU's Batman in a refreshingly new costume, leaving fans in eager anticipation.

Ben Affleck's Batman dazzles in The Flash's latest promotional material

Ben Affleck's Batman flaunts an edgy new costume in the recent promotional showcase for the upcoming movie (Image via Warner Bros)

Prominently showcased in the promotional campaign for The Flash, Ben Affleck's Batman takes a commanding presence in a newly unveiled Chinese poster for the film.

Shared on Twitter, the poster frames Affleck's Batman in a distinctive spotlight amid a constellation of the film's impressive cast.

The Hollywood Handle @hollywoodhandle A new Chinese poster for ‘THE FLASH’ has been released. A new Chinese poster for ‘THE FLASH’ has been released. ⚡️ https://t.co/XA0I6EkKk1

Breaking from the norm of previous promotional content, the new poster allocates a unique space to Affleck's Batman, placing him at the center of attention. His newly designed costume is fully displayed as he skillfully navigates his Batcycle, reinforcing his emblematic presence.

Furthermore, the poster presents an eclectic mix of characters, including the second Barry Allen in a retro Batsuit, an inheritance spray-painted by Michael Keaton.

Returning to the fray, Michael Shannon's General Zod is set to terrorize the newly-formed alternate timeline brought to life by Miller's hero. This assemblage of characters enriches the narrative anticipation, demonstrating the wide-ranging appeal of the upcoming movie.

Ben Affleck's Batman: A fitting finale in The Flash?

Ben Affleck's Batman: An intense swansong in the upcoming movie? (Image via Warner Bros)

As Ben Affleck dons his iconic cowl for The Flash, whispers of this being his swansong in the DC Comics universe are growing louder.

Despite the speculation, the movie, slated for a June premiere, finds Affleck expressing profound gratification with his involvement.

With a self-assured air, he confides that this time he has finally mastered the art of embodying Batman convincingly.

Affleck's adulation for the upcoming movie doesn't end there. He lauds the film as not just "really good," but also labels it as the "pinnacle of his work as Batman."

Should he choose to retire his Batman persona, it's comforting for fans to know that he leaves with a sense of accomplishment, marking his journey as "exceptionally fulfilling and rewarding."

However, Affleck's potential retirement begets another question: could Ezra Miller, The Flash himself, also contemplate bowing out after this movie's run?

These speculations will keep fans on their toes until The Flash sprints onto the silver screen on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes