Leave the World Behind cast list: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke star in the Netflix thriller

Leave the World Behind is an upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller film from Netflix. The film is based on a book of the same name by author Rumaan Alam, published in 2020. Sam Esmail’s (known for directing Mr. Robot) post-apocalyptic drama follows two families as they struggle to stay alive after an unexplained darkness. There is just one thing for certain- Things will never return to normal.

The film is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, Tonia Davis, Daniel M. Stillman, Nick Krishnamurthy, and Sam Esmail. The official synopsis for Leave the World Behind, as per Netflix, reads,

"A family’s vacation is upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world."

The highly anticipated post-apocalyptic thriller is set to feature a star-studded cast, including Julia Roberts (in her first Netflix film), Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke, among others.

Leave the World Behind Cast List is packed with Academy Award Winners

1) Julia Roberts as Amanda Sandford

American actress Julia Roberts is one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood. The Academy Award and British Academy Film Award winner is not short of accolades in her career. She rose to fame with a remarkable performance in the 1990 film Pretty Woman.

The actress has gone on to act in some of the most popular Hollywood films like Erin Brockovich (2000), Notting Hill (1999), Eat Pray Love (2010), and Valentine’s Day (2010). Julia Roberts was the world’s highest-paid actress throughout the majority of the 1990s and the first half of the 2000s.

In Leave the World Behind, she plays the role of Amanda Sandford, a person who has rented a luxurious house for a weekend away with her husband and kids. However, when the owners of the home come knocking, an impending disaster starts to unfold.

2) Mahershala Ali as G.H. Washington

Mahershala Ali is one of the finest actors of this generation, and his roles in films like Moonlight (2016) and Green Book (2016) are a testament to it. Ali broke through with a role in the television series The 4400. He is the second Black actor to win multiple acting Oscars and the first to win two Academy Awards in the same category. Additionally, he is the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar.

In the upcoming film, he plays the role of G.H. Washington. As per the trailer, he goes to warn the renters of his luxurious home about an oncoming disaster that will potentially leave people beyond normalcy.

3) Ethan Hawke as Clay Sandford

Ethan Hawke is known for his role in the famous Richard Linklater Before Trilogy and had his breakthrough role in the 1989 film Dead Poets Society. The veteran actor and director is a four-time Academy Award winner.

In Leave the World Behind, Hawke plays the character of Clay, Amanda Sandford’s husband, whose efforts to mitigate the disaster fall in vain.

The other cast members for the upcoming Netflix film include the veteran actor Kevin Bacon as Danny, Myha’la Herrold as Ruth, Farrah Mackenzie as Rose, and Charlie Evans as Archie, among others.

Leave the World Behind will premiere on Netflix on December 8, 2023.