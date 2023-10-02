Leave the World Behind trailer gives a glimpse at Netflix's post-apocalyptic film

Leave the World Behind is the latest apocalypse-based film set to be released on Netflix at the end of the year. It is based on a novel of the same name by author Rumaan Alam. The upcoming film boasts of a star-studded cast that boasts names like Julia Roberts (who is appearing in her first Netflix film) along with Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke among others.

Netflix released a trailer for Leave the World Behind which has fans anticipating what will happen in the film. Although the film's plot follows traditional Hollywood apocalypse-based films, director Sam Esmail (known for directing Mr. Robot) takes an esoteric approach to highlight the finer intricacies of the people dealing with the impending doom.

Leave the World Behind is scheduled to ḥave a limited release across theatres on November 22, 2023. It will begin streaming on Netflix on December 8, 2023.

Leave the World Behind Trailer - Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali create a compelling narrative setting

The trailer for Leave the World Behind begins with the background score already setting down an ominous tone. Mahershala Ali (playing the character of G.H. Washington ) is seen approaching Julia Roberts (playing Amanda Sandford) as he warns her about something that is supposedly coming to change the world in an unprecedented manner.

As the trailer progresses it is revealed that a cyberattack is threatening the world. The air of suspense is heightened as viewers do not know where the attack is coming from or what the severity of it is, however, there are glimpses of destruction and an impending natural disaster that is threatening the end of the world.

The trailer also includes Kevin Bacon in the role of a mysterious character who keeps appearing around Julia Roberts' character. Mahershala Ali's character says the following just before the end of the trailer which creates a sense of suspense about what the film will entail:

" We have been deserted. There is no going back to normal"

As per the book, the plot of Leave the World Behind the plot begins when the actual owners of the house, G.H. Washington and Ruth Washington (Myha'la Herrold), knock on the door and ask to be allowed in to live there with their bewildered renters because the East Coast has been struck by a menacing blackout.

The blackout has shut down the internet and disconnected mobile phones, leaving everyone essentially in the dark as an Armageddon-type event unfolds, the family's idyllic vacation is upended. Something more repulsive than signs of the end of the world is revealed by the intrusion. The intrusion somehow indicates to the end of the planet.

The official synopsis for the upcoming film as per Netflix reads:

"A family’s vacation is upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world."

The film boasts a stellar cast of experienced veterans including Academy Award winners like Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke. The film also stars Kevin Bacon, Myha'la Herrold, and Farrah Mackenzie among others.

Leave the World Behind has been produced by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's banner, Higher Ground Productions, which have earlier predominantly focused on children's shows, documentaries, and history-based dramas.

