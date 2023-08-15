"Bro is speaking from experience": Zachary Levi trolled online for calling out 'garbage' Hollywood movies

Zachary Levi, the American actor known for movie roles in Shazam, Tangled, and Chuck, has recently been trending for his views on Hollywood movies. Zachary's most recent project, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, received mixed reactions from the audience and the critics, with a 43% on Rotten Tomatoes. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, at Fan Expo Chicago, the actor called out the "garbage" movies and content produced by Hollywood.

Zachary Levi's critical remarks about the output of the American music industry led many fans to ridicule him. One even took to X to comment under an interview post, saying,

"Bro is speaking from experience."

Zachary Levi's acting career and his recent comments on Hollywood

Zachary Levi recently appeared at the Chicago Fan Expo on August 12, 2023. During the interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Shazam actor shared,

"I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage — they don't care enough to actually make it great for you guys. They don't."

He questioned the audience to think about how many times one exasperated saying, "Oh my god, this looks so cool!" when they watched a trailer. But when they entered the theatre and watched it, they found it subpar.

Levi continued,

"They know that once you've already bought the ticket and you're in the seat, they've got your money. And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage."

He finally concluded by urging the audience saying,

"We have to actively not choose the garbage. It'll help. It'll help a lot."

Zachary Levi also talked about the perplexing reviews of the movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods which was released on March 17, 2023. He appeared on a podcast called the FilmUp Podcast, saying,

"The audience score is still quite good, but the critics' score was, I don't know, very oddly and perplexingly low, and people were insanely unkind."

He stood by his movie, explaining to the audience,

"Listen, I've been a part of things and as much as I wish that they were good, I know that they're okay, I know they missed a lot. I'm not saying Shazam! Fury of the Gods is some perfect Orson Welles masterpiece, but it's a good darn movie."

People did not like the contrast between his words in the podcast versus his recent remarks about the "garbage" movie productions, since the new Shazam movie was essentially a flop, according to Variety.

The movie grossed $57 million at the domestic box office and internationally it earned around $160 million.

Internet's reaction to Zachary's views

Netizens did not like Zachary Levi's criticisms of Hollywood. Many people came forward to voice their own opinion on the matter, and some trolled the actor.

Zachary's acting career

Zachery Levi is an American actor born on September 29, 1980, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Tangled actor grew up all over the United States and he began singing and acting in local theatres at the age of six, according to IMDb.

The actor graduated from Buena High School and then went to California to pursue his dreams, as per Super Stars Bio.

The first few roles he played were in the theatre productions like Grease, The Outsiders, Oliver, The Wizard of Oz, and Big River.

Zachary Levi has played many roles in Hollywood, including his critically acclaimed role as Chuck Bartowski in the Tv series Chuck.

The current generation knows him as the live-action hero in the Shazam movies, where he played the titular character.

The American actor has also participated in movies and shows such as Alvin and the Chipmunks, Less Than Perfect, Thor: Ragnarok, American Underdog, and many more.

Zachary Levi and his team haven't responded to the recent trolling that he has received.