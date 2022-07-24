''Looks incredible'': Fans excited for Shazamily's return in Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer

DC's upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods dropped its official trailer at the SDCC (San Diego Comic-Con) 2022 event. The quirky trailer offers a peek into the film's enthralling world filled with fascinating characters and hilarious events. DC fans haven't stopped talking about it on Twitter, with many expressing excitement for the film's release on December 21, 2022. One user mentioned that the trailer ''looks incredible.''

Earlier, DC fans were stoked to see Netflix's trailer for The Sandman, which was unveiled at the event. That being said, read on to see more fan reactions on Twitter for the official trailer.

Fans in love with Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer

Several fans took to Twitter to praise various aspects of the Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer, including the casting and the overall look and feel. Readers can take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Z @AMagicWriter



Also features the family and the new characters!



#ShazamMovie's trailer brings scenes of Aquaman, Batman and The Flash!

Also features the family and the new characters!

What did you think of the trailer?

EGG BOY🦇 @EGGBOY_03



I really loved all the references to other characters it the DCEU in the #ShazamMovie trailer!!!

It's what we needs, great to see world building!

Marcus G. @Paradoxkid @AMagicWriter Gotta say, I dug the trailer a lot, far more than the 1st trailer for the first film. The music for this one also elevated it for me. S/o to Eminem. @AMagicWriter Gotta say, I dug the trailer a lot, far more than the 1st trailer for the first film. The music for this one also elevated it for me. S/o to Eminem.

Justsomeguywitha_Mustache @DarkCla57938761 @AMagicWriter Looks amazing and I also love that they didn't show too much. 8/10 @AMagicWriter Looks amazing and I also love that they didn't show too much. 8/10

Clearly, fans are quite excited for the upcoming film, with many sharing emotional tweets alongside photos of the ''Shazamily.'' Some viewers also highlighted the references to other major characters in the DCEU as part of the trailer. The film will be released in theaters in the US on December 21, 2022.

A quick look at the Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer

The official trailer offers a glimpse of the unique world that the story is set in, and depicts numerous hilarious events that could make for a rather memorable and entertaining cinematic experience. Along with the trailer, DC also shared a brief description of the film on their official YouTube channel, which reads:

''From New Line Cinema comes “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.''

Not many details about the plot are known at this point. Fans can definitely expect a thrilling and adventurous show, based on the trailer, along with impressive performances by the cast.

More details about the Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast

The highly anticipated DC flick stars Zachary Levi in the lead role as Shazam, along with Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer, among others, in important supporting roles. Levi has starred in a number of films and shows over the years, including Chuck, Shazam, Thor: The Dark World, and many more.

Asher Angel, who portrays Billy Batson, is best known for his performances in Andy Mack, Shazam, and Jolene, which stars Jessica Chastain. Jack Dylan Grazer, who plays the role of Freddy Freeman in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, has been a part of various movies and shows like Shazam, Me, Myself, and I, We Are Who We Are, and many more. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also features:

Djimon Hounsou

Helen Mirren

Lucy Liu

Rachel Zegler

Adam Brody

The film is helmed by David F. Sandberg from a screenplay penned by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Sandberg is best known for his hit 2016 horror flick, Lights Out, starring Teresa Palmer and Gabriel Bateman in pivotal roles. His other film credits include Shazam and Annabelle: Creation.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released for theaters in the US on December 21, 2022.

