Is May December based on a true story? Cast, streaming service and more explored

May December is a movie based on the Mary Kay Letourneau case, exploring scandal, relationships, and the blurred lines between fiction and reality.

Starring actress Natalie Portman and with a script by Samy Burch, this movie dives into the fascinating life of famous actress Elizabeth Berry.

With an amazing cast and a captivating story, May December takes fans on a deep dive into human relationships and the consequences of crossing ethical boundaries.

Is May December based on a true story?

According to Collider, May December, a Netflix movie written by Samy Burch, takes inspiration from a real news scandal that's similar to the infamous Mary Kay Letourneau case. In this scandal, a Seattle schoolteacher had a controversial relationship with her 12-year-old student.

According to Today, the film is based on the true story of Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher who was convicted of raping a 12-year-old student named Vili Fualaau, whom she eventually married and had two daughters with.

According to Time Magazine, the movie delves into similar themes but deliberately sets itself apart by acknowledging the impact of Letourneau's case on the media and its relevance to today's obsession with true crime.

Gracie Atherton-Yoo's character in the film loosely draws inspiration from Letourneau's story, offering a fictional way to explore the intricacies of such scandals.

According to Elle, Burch's unique and creative approach to the film makes it stand out. He uses real-life experiences to explore bigger social issues while still keeping his own unique story separate from its inspiration.

Is May December out on Netflix?

May December, the highly anticipated film inspired by true events, is now available to stream on Netflix in the US and Canada. From its release on December 1, 2023, audiences in these regions will be able to immerse themselves in a thought-provoking narrative that explores the complexities of relationships and the blurred lines between fact and fiction.

This new Netflix film stars Natalie Portman as Elizabeth Berry, a famous actress on a life-changing journey. Fans should not pass up the opportunity to experience all of the emotions and marvel at the spectacular cinematic beauty from the comfort of their own homes.

What characters does the cast of May December play?

Portman is one of the leads in this film (Image via Stephan Cardinale)

The excellent cast brings to life a slew of complicated characters in the enthralling May-December, a genuinely engaging narrative about scandal and relationships. People Magazine says Natalie Portman plays Elizabeth Berry, an actor who gets caught up in the aftermath of a scandal from 1992 with a messed-up couple.

In the movie, Julianne Moore plays Gracie Atherton-Yoo, a married woman who's caught up in a scandalous affair with a 12-year-old boy, portrayed by Charles Melton as Joe Yoo.

According to GQ, Cory Michael Smith brings Georgie to life, a character who's kind of stuck in this weird situation of being an adult but still feeling like a 15-year-old.

D. W. Moffett does an amazing job as Tom Atherton, a key player in the drama. Piper Curda brings Honor Atherton-Yoo to life, dealing with all the complicated family stuff, and Elizabeth Yu adds depth to the story as Mary Atherton-Yoo.

May December is a thought-provoking story that blurs the line between what's real and what's made up, and it's got a killer cast that brings it all together in a compelling way.