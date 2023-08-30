"It's a line that's being crossed" - KSI voices criticism for Dillon Danis' recent posts involving Logan Paul's fiancée

Popular British YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" was the latest guest on Logan Paul's ImPaulsive Podcast. During the podcast, KSI gave his take on the ongoing situation concerning Dillon Danis and his online endeavors. For context, Dillon, who is set to box Logan, has been sharing images of Logan's fiancée, Nina Agdal, while taunting her about her previous relationships with other men.

When asked about whether Dillon's actions of involving Logan's wife-to-be in their rivalry have crossed ethical boundaries, KSI responded by stating:

"Knowing what I know and how I am now, I feel like it's a line that's being crossed."

KSI reveals Dillon Danis tried to drag his girlfriend too

KSI, originally slated to compete against Dillon Danis in January 2023, is now gearing up for a match against Tommy Fury scheduled for October. Meanwhile, Logan Paul is now prepared to go up against Dillon Danis in his upcoming bout. Speaking about Dillon's recent online tirades, JJ said:

"I guess, for his point of view, he's gonna be like, 'Alls fair in love and war,' but I think for him, it's just been relentless, man. It's just been constant, every day, every single day and yeah, I don't know. Now, knowing what I know and how I am now, I feel like it's a line that's being crossed."

He added:

"It got to a period where he started going at my girlfriend and started to look for pictures of my girlfriend, and she's a person that's very private. She doesn't care about the fame, she just wants to keep to herself. So, when he was going down that route, that's when I was like, bro, 'You're not even fighting me.' Like, what is going on?"

Logan Paul further mentioned that he has a significant amount of "dirt" on Dillon. He admitted that he could readily expose this on the internet, but he consciously chooses not to do so out of consideration for Dillon's family and his previous partners.

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by the popular online reporting page Drama Alert (@DramaAlert), which garnered a lot of responses.





Both Logan Paul and KSI are poised to face their individual opponents on October 14 at the AO Arena located in Manchester, UK.