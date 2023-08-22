“You just proved there’s levels to this” - Jake Paul mocks KSI vs. Tommy Fury for being a 6-round fight, gets hailed by fans

Jake Paul is not impressed with the KSI vs. Tommy Fury bout after the number of rounds for the match got revealed. The contest will fail to go on the pro-records of either fighter as it will be an exhibition match.

The KSI vs Tommy Fury press conference paid off big time, considering its hype, cakes were thrown, fighters were shoved and X-rated gestures were made. But amidst all the chaos, a major revelation from KSI caught Jake Paul's attention.

KSI confirmed that his bout against Tommy Fury will be a six-round contest. Rival Jake Paul had a laugh at this disclosure as he competed against Nate Diaz in a professional boxing contest and went 10 rounds.

Even fans supported Paul for ridiculing a six-round exhibition contest.

One fan made fun of the contest and wrote:

"They’re a bunch of children, you just proved there’s levels to this. You can sell a fight without being a 2 year old unlike KSI"

One 'Sweet Science' fan believed it was KSI who wanted six rounds.

"Just shows in reality he knows Tommy wins If it’s going to points 😂 should have been 8 rounds minimum."

Many other fans labeled the move 'weak' and a 'bad' look.

KSI vs. Tommy Fury press conference was full of chaos

Apart from KSI's confirmation that the contest is only six rounds, many other moments from the press conference caught people's attention. With Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, who will be fighting in the co-main event, facing each other face-to-face things escalated quickly. Paul hit Danis with a cake in his face and it got a strong reaction from the MMA fighter-turned-boxer.

KSI shoved Tommy Fury during their first faceoff and it sent John Fury into a frenzy. Fury charged at KSI but security stopped him. No severe physical damage was inflicted at the event, yet all the drama made for a great theater ahead of an intense battle inside the ring.