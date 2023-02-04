Coffeezilla reveals tricking Dillon Danis into promoting a faux NFT project, exposes the latter

YouTuber and self-proclaimed internet detective Stephen "Coffeezilla" allegedly exposed Dillon Danis on Twitter by duping him into promoting a faux NFT project. The website Dillon promoted unknowingly had a trick up its sleeve. Upon visiting the link sourznft.com, users find a series of screenshots of all the false crypto promotions that Dillon has done in exchange for money.

Dillon has since deleted the tweet promoting the false NFT project. Explaining the plot, Coffeezilla stated:

"We just tricked Dillon Danis into promoting a fake NFT project. We paid him $1,000 to post, he didn't disclose it was an #AD, and posted copy that literally spells out S.C.A.M."

Coffeezilla shifts his focus to Dillon Danis for his alleged involvement in promoting false crypto projects

Dillon Danis, the MMA fighter, has found himself in hot water of late after pulling out of his match against JJ "KSI," the popular UK-born YouTuber-cum-boxer. Now, it appears that the combat athlete may face repercussions for falling into Coffeezilla's trap.

In an unforeseen move, Stephen tricked him into promoting a fake website that reveals all his malpractices with regard to crypto. The home screen of the website shares a brief note on Dillon. As per sourznft.com, Danis has been involved in more than 20 scammy promotions.

"Have You Been Scammed By Dillon Danis? Dillon Danis Promoted our Fake NFT Scam with 0 Due Diligence. But it gets so much worse. We found over 20 crypto projects Dillon Danis promoted online for money, and then tried deleting the evidence from the Internet."

Here are some of the screenshots, as presented by the website, depicting Dillon's promotion of various unverified NFT projects and practice of subsequently deleting the tweets.

Dillon promoting Gamblingapes (Image via sourznft.com)

Dillon promoting MiniShibainu (Image via sourznft.com)

Dillon promoting BabyDinger (Image via sourznft.com)

The Bellator MMA fighter is yet to comment on the situation. A fully detailed video documenting Dillon's misdeeds is set to be released by Stephen in the coming days. He wrote:

"Video coming out about this soon. INSANE."

Here's what the internet had to say

Dillon is clearly not a very favored figure in the online world. In addition to facing a lot of trolling and jibes for pulling out against KSI, the MMA fighter has now found himself in another controversy. Here are a few notable responses to the situation.

As mentioned on the website, cryptocurrency doesn't exist on the blockchain, meaning it will not ask for any investments from potential buyers.

