"He shouldn't leave his house" - KSI blasts Dillon Danis over withdrawal

KSI has reacted to Dillon Danis pulling out of their boxing match set for later this month.

'The Nightmare' made his return to the ring last August on DAZN pay-per-view in the U.K. While he was originally slated to face Alex Wassabi at the event, the American withdrew. Little did the Brit know that would be the beginning of his struggles to find an opponent.

The Watford native wound up facing two opponents at the event -- Swarmz and Luis Alcatraz Pineda -- knocking out both. With that, he claimed his first win since defeating Logan Paul in November 2019, and he wasn't looking to slow down.

In November, it was announced that the YouTuber would face Dillon Danis next. 'El Jefe' hasn't boxed as a professional or an amateur but is no stranger to combat sports. The former jiu-jitsu star is 2-0 inside the Bellator MMA cage.

Sadly, the fight will no longer happen. Earlier this week, Danis pulled out of his boxing debut, stating that he was underprepared for the matchup. He previously stated that he doubted the fight would happen due to a weight rehydration clause.

KSI has now reacted to the pullout in an interview on the Misfits Boxing YouTube channel. The YouTuber blasted Danis, stating:

"It's disappointing, it's disgraceful. He's the scum of the Earth, man. I don't think he should ever [compete] in any combat sports again, I mean he shouldn't even leave his house. He shouldn't fight an ant, he's just a piece of s*it man. It's just outrageous."

Who is KSI fighting instead of Dillon Danis?

Faze Temper has been named as KSI's replacement opponent for January 14th.

Following the pullout of 'El Jefe', several names came forth offering to replace him. Undefeated boxer Joe Fournier was reportedly in talks to face 'The Nightmare'.

Furthermore, there were prior reports that the former businessman was the backup fighter for the main event. However, that turned out not to be the case, as Faze Temper will instead be fighting in the main event.

The Brazilian currently holds a 1-1 professional boxing record, having recently knocked out Overflow in November. Temper was previously scheduled for the undercard of the pay-per-view event, but his opponent hasn't been revealed.

In fact, his opponent wasn't going to be revealed until fight night, a first. However, given his new matchup with KSI, that reveal will no longer happen.

