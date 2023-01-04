KSI's return against Dillon Danis canceled after 'El Jefe' withdraws

In unfortunate news, the KSI vs Dillon Danis clash has now been canceled. KSI's manager, Mams Taylor, revealed on Wednesday.

'The Nightmare' returned to the ring in August, knocking out two opponents, Swarmz and Luis Alcatraz Pineda, in one night. The Brit was originally slated to face Alex Wassabi that night, but he withdrew prior to the event.

As a result, the YouTuber went forth with his unorthodox two-fights in one night, event. According to DAZN, as well as the upstart Misfits Boxing promotion, the show sold out well and set the stage for the Watford native's next fight.

That next fight was slated to be with Dillon Danis later this month on pay-per-view. While 'El Jefe' has never boxed before, he's no stranger to combat sports. The jiu-jitsu ace currently holds a 2-0 record in MMA, fighting under the Bellator banner.

The pair had a face-off in November, with the fight being made official after the two got into an altercation. Despite a lot of fanfare behind the matchup, it'll no longer happen, as Taylor revealed earlier today.

KSI's manager revealed in an interview with Misfits Boxing's YouTube channel that Danis has pulled out of the fight. Previously, the MMA fighter hinted that he would do so due to a weight clause.

Discussing the withdrawal, Taylor stated:

"I got a phone call saying Dillon is pulling out of the fight. The real reason is, from what they said to me, is he's underprepared, he has no coach, and he might be struggling with weight."

See his comments below:

Who could KSI fight instead?

During the interview, Mams Taylor declined to reveal who KSI would face later this month.

Despite not revealing a potential opponent, there have been several names linked to 'The Nightmare'. One of those names is the undefeated Joe Fournier, who was reportedly in talks to face the Brit prior to Danis, alongside former Jake Paul opponent Tyron Woodley.

The former businessman is slated to face UFC veteran Tony Christodoulou on the undercard of the event. However, Fournier could possibly be elevated to the headliner, as he's previously been reported to be a backup fighter.

However, KSI has announced that he will fight neither man on January 14th. On Twitter, the British YouTuber revealed that he will face Faze Temperrr on DAZN pay-per-view.

The Brit's new opponent comes into the contest holding a 2-1 record, having last knocked out Overtflow in November. Temperrr was previously booked for the January undercard, but no opponent was announced.

ksi @KSI Sidemen vs Faze. January 14th Sidemen vs Faze. January 14th https://t.co/889Hz1hc0Y

