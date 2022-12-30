KSI vows to set himself apart in crossover boxing scene in Dillon Danis fight

KSI believes he will show that he's the greatest boxer in the crossover scene upon his return.

'The Nightmare' has been out of action since August when he fought for the first time since his 2019 win over Logan Paul. In August, the British star decided to fight two opponents in one night after his original opponent, Alex Wassabi, withdrew.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer made easy work of Swarmz and Luis Alcatraz Pineda, knocking out both men inside three rounds. Following the victory, the Brit called out seemingly every name in the crossover boxing scene, including Jake Paul, Andrew Tate, and more.

However, KSI will instead be facing Dillon Danis next. 'El Jefe' has never competed in the boxing ring but is undefeated in the Bellator MMA cage. He's also an extremely skilled black belt in jiu-jitsu and competed against the likes of Gordon Ryan.

Despite his opponents' lack of traditional boxing experience, the Watford native believes the fight will showcase his skill. On Twitter, the YouTuber promised that fans will see the difference between himself and others in the community.

See his tweet below:

ksi @KSI I promise you, January 14th, you’re all gonna see the difference between me and everyone else in this crossover boxing scene. I promise you, January 14th, you’re all gonna see the difference between me and everyone else in this crossover boxing scene.

Is KSI still going to fight Dillon Danis?

KSI vs. Dillon Danis seemed to be in danger thanks to some contract issues.

'El Jefe' competes in the MMA welterweight division at 170 pounds. With his boxing debut next month, he's slated to compete at 177 and a half pounds, which doesn't sound like a struggle for the jiu-jitsu ace.

However, on Wednesday night, the Bellator star stated that a fight with 'The Nightmare' may not happen. There was a rehydration clause in his contract, meaning he wasn't allowed to go over 185 pounds, which displeased Danis.

He revealed in an interview with Chael Sonnen that he may pull out of the contest due to contract issues. In response, Joe Fournier, who was also in talks to face the British YouTuber, offered to step into the main event.

Thankfully, that won't need to happen, as KSI's manager, Mams Taylor, revealed on Twitter. The promoter noted that they had zero issues removing the clause from the contract and that the pay-per-view event will go ahead next month.

Along with that, Taylor threw in a shot at Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' famously canceled his clash with Hasim Rahman Jr. in August due to a weight disparity between himself and 'Gold Blooded'.

It seems that KSI isn't nearly as worried about the weight difference between himself and Dillon Danis.

Proper Loud Music @MamsTaylor

Let’s run it! Ok how’s this…even though you signed and agreed to the contract 2 months ago…. We will take out the rehydration clause entirely so you have no excuses left to back out now. Nowhere to run. @dillondanis Let’s run it! Ok how’s this…even though you signed and agreed to the contract 2 months ago…. We will take out the rehydration clause entirely so you have no excuses left to back out now. Nowhere to run. @dillondanis Let’s run it!

Proper Loud Music @MamsTaylor JJ will fight Danis who was well over 200 lbs in Austin, Texas. No rehydration clause! Unlike someone who cancelled their fight for the same reason. Suck that “dweeb” 🖕🏼 JJ will fight Danis who was well over 200 lbs in Austin, Texas. No rehydration clause! Unlike someone who cancelled their fight for the same reason. Suck that “dweeb” 🖕🏼

