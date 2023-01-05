YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI will face fellow YouTuber Faze Temperrr on Jan 14 at Wembley Arena after original opponent Dillon Danis pulled out of their fight, as reported by Michael Benson.

The British YouTuber's manager Mams Taylor recently gave a statement on the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel about Danis withdrawing from the bout:

"His team, who I feel sorry for because they're very co-operative and respectful - they came and said to me 'Dillon is pulling out of the fight.' The real reason is, from what they said to me, that he's underprepared. He has no coach, he might be struggling with weight even though there's no rehydration, he has not been able to find a team that's going to support him to bring him into the fight."

Danis has since responded on Twitter, seemingly speaking about the canceled bout and KSI’s manager’s statement, calling it “fake news” and that “the truth will shock everyone.”

KSI's new opponent Faze Temperrr is a YouTuber and professional gamer who recently turned to boxing. Temperrr (2-1) has had three fights, two of which he won via knockout. His sole loss has been to renowned YouTuber Slim Albaher.

Who is KSI’s new opponent?

Faze Temperrr, born Thomas Oliveira in Sao Paulo, Brazil, is a 29-year-old professional gamer, YouTuber, Twitch streamer and content creator. Oliveira is a member of the professional e-sports collective, FaZe Clan.

Temperrr has competed professionally in Esports tournaments, such as the game Call of Duty: Warzone since 2020. The gamer has amassed over two million subscribers on YouTube as part of his content creation exploits and 1.7 million followers on Instagram as well.

Oliveira started his YouTube boxing career with an amateur light heavyweight bout against fellow YouTuber ’King Kenny', emerging victorious via unanimous decision in the five-round bout.

His second fight was against Slim Albaher, a veteran in the YouTube boxing scene. Albaher (5-0) beat Temperrr via KO in the second round, inflicting the first loss on his record. Temperrr has since bounced back with a KO victory against YouTuber ’Overtflow' and will hope to impress against KSI next weekend.

Watch Temperrr's fights against Albaher and 'Overtflow' below:

