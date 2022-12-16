KSI reveals former English footballer Wayne Rooney challenging him to a boxing match

UK-based YouTuber JJ "KSI" has raised some eyebrows after surprisingly revealing a boxing match proposal from none other than former England and Manchester United player Wayne Rooney. JJ shared this piece of information during his press conference ahead of his January 14, 2023, match against MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

From the Paul Brothers to One Direction member Liam Payne, JJ has had callouts from some of the biggest names within the internet and celebrity community. However, his latest revelation takes it one step further, after disclosing 37-year-old Wayne Rooney as a possible candidate for his fight card.

Despite KSI stating that he turned down the opportunity to fight Rooney, he confessed that if the former English forward is willing to step into the ring, he would consider having him in Misfits Boxing.

"It would be good to have him" - KSI gives his take on Wayne Rooney's unofficial call out

During a recently concluded press conference event ahead of Misfits Boxing 004, KSI was asked about potential celebrities that he could beef up with.

In a surprise reveal, Wayne Rooney turned out to be among the notable names to have expressed their interest in taking on the Sidemen member. JJ said:

"I hope he doesn't get annoyed that I said this but, Wayne Rooney hit me up being like, 'Oh, we should fight.' and I said, 'No.' I just don't wanna do that."

JJ quickly tracked back on his stance by implying that he would be open to the opportunity to have big names such as Rooney in the mix. He said:

"I don't know, if Wayne Rooney is down, of course, I think it would be good to have him in the space."

As it turned out, Rooney was not the only footballer to be open to stepping into the ring. The UK-born YouTuber-cum-boxer revealed that Wayne Bridge, the former Chelsea defender, has also shown interest in getting involved. JJ declared:

"I know Wayne Bridge is another person that has been interested in the space."

Fans share their reactions to the announcement

Wayne Rooney himself has not made any comments regarding the press conference. However, fans were quick to share their opinions after KSI made the surprising revelation in front of the media.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

18_.Arash @17_Arash_ @MisfitsBoxing @WayneRooney long day @KSI loool a man was saying ronny was begging it but wants to fight a youtuber for relevancylong day @MisfitsBoxing @WayneRooney @KSI loool a man was saying ronny was begging it but wants to fight a youtuber for relevancy 😭😭😭 long day

cobly @colby_keepence1 @MisfitsBoxing @WayneRooney @KSI Wayne bridge vs John Terry would be mayhem please do it @MisfitsBoxing @WayneRooney @KSI Wayne bridge vs John Terry would be mayhem please do it

Following KSI's revelations, his upcoming opponent Dillon Danis took to his Twitter account to take a dig at Wayne Rooney for being interested in fighting. He has since deleted the tweet after a slew of backlash.

