KSI and Justin Bieber called out for a fight by ex-One Direction star Liam Payne

Former One Direction member Liam Payne has called out KSI in a boxing match. The British singer was the latest guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. While on the podcast, the 'Strip that Down' singer spoke about his wish to do a boxing event. Co-host Mike Majlak asked him if he would fight the YouTuber turned boxer KSI. Payne replied:

"Yeah, yeah. He'd have to come down a few weight slots."

In response, Logan Paul replied:

"I don't think he can do it (go down in weight). It's a lot, it's a lot, and he can fight bro I don't think you wanna fight him."

Late on in the episode, Majlak brought up the topic of Liam Payne boxing again. Paul then spoke about how their fight would sell out really well because of their history. Payne replied:

"I don't think he'd do it, I don't think he'd do it. I think he'd be very skilled to do it. Nah I'm not calling him a p***y, I just don't think he'd do it. For the same reason I would not fight Trippie Redd, I'm not at his level."

Payne also believes he is on a higher level than Justin Bieber because he has been training in boxing for a while.

KSI agrees to pay a students Tuition fees after losing in rock-paper-scissors

KSI was at one of the EatSides shops to promote their line of stores in the UK. Eatsides is a fast-food chain that he along with the Sidemen have started. While at the store, a young man named Jordan Macmillan challenged him to a game of rock-paper-scissors.

They also made a bet that if Macmillan lost, he would have to pay the YouTuber £5. However, if 'The Nightmare' lost, he will have to pay his tuition fees for a year.

The game was a best of three and it started off with 'JJ' playing scissors, and Macmillan playing rock and it was 1-0 to the student. In the very next round, 'The Nightmar' played rock, and the young man played paper, to win the best of three. A shocked 'JJ' left his fist hanging, speechless. Jordan Macmillan's tuition fee for one year was £9,000.

Following the entire bet, Macmillan posted the video on Twitter and thanked the YouTuber for sticking to his word, saying:

"Beat @KSI in a game of Rock Paper Scissors for my tuition. This guy is a serious top man, much love bro"

