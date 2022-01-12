KSI explains why a fight with Jake Paul hasn't come to fruition

British YouTuber KSI (Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji) fought Logan Paul to a draw in a white collar bout in 2018. They turned professional for their rematch in 2019 which Olatunji won via split decision.

Since then, Olatunji has often been teased about a potential fight against Logan's brother Jake Paul. The Brit recently revealed why the fight against the younger Paul sibling hasn't come to fruition.

According to the YouTuber, he is unable to take out enough time from his busy schedule to train for a bout. While he has every intention of fighting Jake, Olatunji claims that COVID-19, among other things, has stalled the process. His workload also increased after joining a crew of British internet stars, Sidemen. In a recent appearance on Impaulsive, Olatunji said:

"I have told my manager and everyone around me, I want to fight. It's just obviously because everyone's always gonna be like, 'Oh, you're always just ducing him. You're always trying to make yourself busy'. It's not like that, it's just like when I try to find time things always find a way and then it's hard for me just to say, 'Oh, I can't do that now'. So I've kind of set in advance where I've gone, 'This is what I want. I wanna stop, you know, everything here so I have time to train and properly get in the ring. It's like I've had to do it in advance. And obviously COVID hasn't helped and all these other situations haven't helped and slowed everything down. But like, I've got to like work with Sidemen stuff, that's every week."

Watch Olatunji's appearance on Impaulsive below:

KSI vs. Jake Paul isn't likely to happen soon

While KSI claims he isn't ducking Jake Paul, he isn't ready for a showdown against 'The Problem Child' anytime soon. Olatunji recently revealed that the fight isn't likely to materialize in the near future on YouTube:

"I will, to this day, still tell you I feel like I could beat Jake Paul. I don't care if he knocks out all these people, styles make fights. I know my style would slap up Jake Paul. At the end of the day I could say this I could say that it doesn't matter, I'm not fighting right now. Do I want to fight? Yes. Can I fight? No. The simple facts of it all and it's not going to happen anytime soon, so don't hold your breath."

Catch KSI's YouTube video below:

