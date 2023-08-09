"Low blow" - Dillon Danis brings up Logan Paul 's fiancee Nina Agdal's previous relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, fans react

Dillon Danis is set to make his long-awaited return to combat sports in a boxing match against Logan Paul on October 14. The two will go head-to-head in the co-headliner at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England.

While the 29-year-old Bellator welterweight once showed promise as an MMA artist, Danis later cultivated his identity as a social media troll, using his friendship with Conor McGregor to gain traction within the MMA community.

Ahead of his comeback fight, Dillon Danis tapped into his infamous antagonizer persona and tweeted an old picture of Logan Paul's fiance Nina Agdal on a cozy stroll with her former lover and Hollywood legend Leonardo DiCaprio.

Fans weren't impressed and made their thoughts known in the post's comments section.

One fan warned Danis about Logan Paul hurting him in the boxing ring and wrote:

"Low blow, Dillon. This ain’t MMA he might actually knock you out."

Another fan wrote:

"You’re playing with fire, bro."

One user warned Dillon Danis about involving family and wrote:

"Leave the fiancé out of it."

Another user joked:

"This is how you and Conor used to walk around town."

One fan wrote:

"Bro, you're cooking more than you can eat."

Another fan speculated:

"Big talk for someone who’s just going to pull out of the fight."

Logan Paul issues threat to Conor McGregor after Irishman endorses Dillon Danis

It seems Logan Paul has Conor McGregor in his sights after his next fight against Dillon Danis. 'The Maverick' recently reacted to the Irishman promoting Danis on social media and called out the former two-division UFC champion via a simple two-worded message.

Given McGregor's close association with Danis, it's not surprising that the MMA superstar will be backing him to beat Paul. Danis first came into the spotlight after McGregor roped him in as a grappling trainer before his rematch against Nate Diaz. The two soon became friends and often feature in each other's social media posts.

Conor McGregor recently shared a tweet promoting the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight. The Irishman supportively wrote:

"Dillon Danis returns!"

In response to his tweet, Logan Paul fired back with a dire warning and suggested that he wants to fight McGregor sometime in the future. He wrote:

"You're next."

Logan Paul, who currently competes in the WWE as a professional wrestler, last faced boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight in June 2021. He has only competed in a professional bout once, against British YouTuber KSI in 2019. He lost the fight via split decision.