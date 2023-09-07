What did Gia Aldisert say? TikTok content creator sparks debate after sharing controversial rules that she and her boyfriend follow

Los Angeles resident Gia Aldisert recently took to TikTok in order to outline what she calls ten "controversial" guidelines that she and her boyfriend of six years have established to achieve a fulfilling and long-lasting relationship. While several netizens believed that the restrictions were justified, others found them to be too strict, and disagreed with the list.

Describing one of the rules, Aldisert, who is known as @giaaldisert online, shared:

"One of the main ones is safety . . . we both feel a lot more comfortable just having each other's locations, in case anything happens to either of us."

Some of her other rules include not having any best friends who are of the opposing s*x, not getting married before being financially "free," keeping their phone location active all the time, and not liking "thirst traps" on Instagram, among others. Gia then went on to explain the rest of the rules and shared why the couple follow them.

Her video has quickly gone viral, as it has gained more than 8.4M views on the platform. However, now that she has revealed these contentious guidelines that they follow, people have flooded the comment section of the video with both negative and positive remarks.

TikTok user Gia incites debate over her relationship rules

Gia comes under fire for her recent video (Image via Tik Tok / @giaaldisert)

Gia uploaded a video last month detailing the "controversial" standards they've adhered to during the course of their six-year relationship. She began by stating that they "always" reveal each other's locations on their phones. In the video, the 21-year-old repeatedly stated that:

"Neither of us has anything to hide, so it would be kind of suspicious if we didn’t want to each other to see our locations."

She also added that to easily find out when her boyfriend has returned from work, sharing locations is "convenient" for her. Gia acknowledged that it would be somewhat "suspicious" if their whereabouts were disabled.

Furthermore, her another ground rule was that they wouldn't "like" other people's "random thirst traps" on Instagram. Since liked posts on the app are public, Gia asserted that everyone can tell she and her boyfriend don't "respect" each other if they're liking "provocative" Instagram images. Additionally, she continued,

"It gives the person in the picture the impression that they have [my partner or my] attention, which is a big no-no."

She also revealed that they are refrained from having any best friends who are of the opposing s*x or liking Instagram photos of models who are of opposite s*x.

Now, netizens are divided over the contents of the video and all the rules and restrictions explained by Aldisert. Thus, they have flooded the comment section of the video to express their opinion. While some of her rules were viewed as actually helpful by social media users, others considered them as "controlling" and raising a lot of "red flags."

Gia sparked debate with her relationship rules (Image via Tik Tok/ @giaaldisert)

Other "controversial" relationship rules followed by the couple

Other regulations stated by Gia include disclosing each other's phone passwords and no sleep-overs with the opposite s*x. At one point in the video, she also said that:

“I’m not cool with p**n. I honestly think it’s really toxic for your mind, it gives you unrealistic standards, and it’s super addictive."

Moreover, she claimed that her partner is not permitted to visit st**p clubs. Given that there are "a bunch of n***d" ladies dancing" in such establishments, Gia said she doesn't understand why a man with a girlfriend would go there.

Before she questioned men for paying a dancer's "bills" by visiting the club and offering them money, she asserted that much more evil things happen at these places than "the average people" would believe.