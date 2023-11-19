Is Eli Roth's Thanksgiving based on a true story? Explained

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving is a fictional slasher film that was not inspired by a true story. It originated from a mock trailer that was showcased in the 2007 Grindhouse double feature, a tribute to exploitation films. The intention behind Eli Roth's film was to create a fake trailer as part of Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino's Grindhouse project, rather than a genuine movie.

The mock trailer successfully captured the essence of '70s exploitation films, incorporating elements of s*x, sleaze, and gruesome scenes. The 2023 film brings to life a fictional concept, with the direction of Eli Roth and a screenplay by Jeff Rendell. The film follows the main idea of the original fake trailer, where a killer targets two couples and a Thanksgiving parade in Plymouth, Massachusetts, following a deadly turn during a Black Friday riot.

The cast includes Milo Manheim, Addison Rae, and Patrick Dempsey, and Thanksgiving pays tribute to holiday-themed slasher films.

Who was the killer in Thanksgiving movie?

In the movie set in 2023, the mysterious killer is revealed to be Sheriff Newlon, played by Patrick Dempsey. Newlon, dressed as Pilgrim John Carver, the first governor of Plymouth Colony, goes on a terrifying killing spree in Plymouth, Massachusetts. His motive for these actions is to seek revenge for the death of Mitch's wife, with whom he had an affair outside of his marriage.

The film is a homage to horror movies that revolve around holidays like Black Christmas, Halloween, and April Fool's Day. It draws inspiration from a parody trailer in the 2007 film Grindhouse. The audience is taken on a thrilling journey of unexpected events, keeping them guessing until the intense climax of the movie.

Why is Thanksgiving 2023 rated R?

Thanksgiving 2023, directed by Eli Roth, has been given an R rating because of its intense and graphic content. This includes violent scenes, strong language, s*xual content, and mature themes. The movie originated from a mock trailer in 2007 and explores gruesome and disturbing territory.

It shows scenes of dismemberment, burning people in ovens, and stabbing. The R rating is justified by additional content such as spiritual elements, d**g use, intense sequences, and n*dity, as well as pervasive violence, gore, and profanity. It delves into the darker aspects of human nature and reveals the consequences of hidden secrets.

While the R rating means the movie may not be suitable for all audiences, it enhances the experience for those who want a more intense cinematic experience. Parents should consider the rating and content before allowing younger viewers to watch this thrilling and mature story.

Where to watch Thanksgiving movie online?

The film should be approached cautiously as it is rated R (Image via TriStar Pictures)

To experience the excitement of Thanksgiving 2023 from the comfort of your own home, register for NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, where the movie will make its debut on December 2, 2023. Moreover, the film will initially be released on Disney+Hotstar.

As part of a 2021 agreement reported by Screen Rant, it has been confirmed that it will eventually be available for streaming on Netflix. For those who enjoy a cozy movie night at home, the gripping story will also be accessible on well-known platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

Eli Roth's outstanding direction, along with a talented cast, guarantees a memorable cinematic experience that stays even after the movie ends.