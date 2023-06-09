Disney+Hotstar is likely to offer free streaming of 2023 Asia Cup & ODI World Cup 

Disney+Hotstar has reportedly confirmed that the 2023 Asia Cup and ODI World Cup will be streamed free of cost for its mobile phone users. The development comes weeks after Jio Cinema offered free streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the latest edition of the tournament.

Sajith Sivanandan, Head of Disney+Hotstar said, as quoted by exchange4media:

“Disney+ Hotstar has remained at the forefront of the rapidly evolving OTT industry in India and the various innovations we have introduced to continue enhancing the viewer experience has allowed us to delight our audiences across the region.”

He continued:

“Making the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup available to a wider audience, we believe, will help us grow the overall eco-system.”

The move comes after reports surfaced that Jio Cinema will stream the upcoming India tour of the West Indies in July and August free of cost.

While the streaming details are confirmed, there’s still uncertainty over the 2023 Asia Cup, scheduled to be played in September.

In a fresh development, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan rejected the proposed “Hybrid model” by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi.

As per the proposed model, PCB wanted to host the above three countries and Nepal for one game each at home before traveling to a neutral venue for the remainder of the tournament. Team India have already rejected the offer of playing in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the 2023 ODI World Cup will be played in October and November in India later this year.

All you need to know about Disney+Hotstar plans

Disney+Hotstar currently offers three types of subscriptions to their users. The monthly plan starts at Rs 299/month, while the annual plans are categorized into Super (Rs 899) and Premium (Rs 1499).

The Super plan allows access to only two users with a maximum video quality of 1080p.

On the other hand, the Premium plan allows users to watch 4K content (2160p). As many as four users can log in using the premium plan.

