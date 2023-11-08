Sexiest Man Alive 2023: Internet slams People magazine's choice of Patrick Dempsey and not Pedro Pascal

People's magazine has named Patrick Dempsey as the Sexiest Man Alive 2023. The news was revealed Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where the Grey's Anatomy actor was announced the winner of the title.

It's been almost two decades since Dempsey entered the small screen as neurosurgeon Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd on ABC's Grey's Anatomy. Since then, he has garnered a huge loyal fan following who are overjoyed that their favorite actor has just been named Sexiest Man Alive 2023. But that is only one side of the internet. Conversely, the internet is slamming People magazine for choosing Patrick Dempsey instead of Pedro Pascal.

Fan reaction to People's Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2023 winner

Patrick Dempsey has been chosen by voters, who cast online ballots over the fall, as the Sexiest Man Alive 2023. The actor has shared his happiness on being chosen for the title, saying:

“I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life. It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”

However, the internet critises this, saying that Dempsey is way past his years of glory and there were more deserving contenders for the title. One of the most-mentioned choices for the title was Pedro Pascal, who had a string of successes this year.

It is striking how so many people have unanimously decided on social media platforms that Pedro Pascal should have been declared Sexiest Man Alive 2023.

The 57-year-old Dempsey is the second oldest man to win the title of Sexiest Man Alive. He is just behind Sean Connery, who was crowned in the title in 1989 at 59. Dempsey is just ahead of Harrison Ford, who was deemed the winner in 1998 at the age of 56.

While Dempsey has delivered some fantastic performances throughout his career that have won over fans worldwide, the internet feels that he should not have been the winner of the title in 2023 when "internet daddy" Pedro Pascal was on the list.

The list also featured Timothée Chalamet, Usher, Jamie Foxx, Lenny Kravitz, and Philadelphia Eagles center star Jason Kelce, who were mentioned as among the "many, many sexy men" to be featured in the publication's 2023 sexiest man alive edition.

Why is the interent for Pedro Pascal?

Pedro Pascal has established himself as a role model for masculinity in 2023, with his compassionate and emotional side, not to mention his goofy persona that makes fans fall head over heels for the man.

Pascal has proven himself as an actor with various roles he has taken up this year. From playing bounty hunter Din Djarin traversing the galaxy in The Mandalorian to a smuggler called Joel who assumes the role of a protector to an immune teen Ellie in HBO's The Last of Us, he has shown his diversity as an actor.

Moreover, he has also been signed on to some exciting upcoming projects like Wonka and the HBO Max series The White Lotus. With his talent and captivating personality, he has been dubbed "internet daddy" by his online fans. Commenting on the same, the 48-year-old earlier admitted to enjoying the sudden attention, saying:

"I’m still trying to figure it out. I feel like it changes, there’s ‘zaddy’, there’s ‘daddy’"

With Pedro Pascal in line, fans believe Patrick Dempsey should not have been named Sexiest Man Alive 2023.