Who is Patrick Dempsey married to? All about his wife as he shares birthday tribute

Actor Patrick Dempsey, 56, wished his wife, Jillian Dempsey, a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post. Patrick shared a photo of the duo embracing in front of a blue Porsche and captioned it:

"Happy Birthday Jill, I love you!"

Jillian also posted a black and white Instagram story of the couple celebrating her birthday with a morning hike near the ocean in Malibu.

All about Patrick Dempsey's wife Jillian and their relationship

Patrick and Jillian Dempsey (Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jillian Dempsey, who is reportedly 55 years old, is a celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist. Jillian, who has provided many celebrities with the best red carpet looks, is also known for starting beauty trends. She is a beauty blogger who owns a website and sells a range of customized organic beauty products.

She has previously partnered with Avon for a cosmetic line. Jillian, who has worked with celebrities like Kristen Stewart, Leslie Mann, Kirsten Dunst, Jennifer Lawrence, Drew Barrymore and Emma Roberts, also has a YouTube channel where she posts makeup tutorials.

Patrick Dempsey first met Jillian in 1994 when he visited the Los Angeles salon she was working at. Jillian later told PEOPLE that she felt an unfathomable attraction towards the star.

However, the duo took three years to take the leap. In 1997, three months after they first started dating, the couple moved in together and tied the knot in July 1999.

The Dempsey couple with their kids (Image via Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

In February 2002, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Talula Fyfe. The couple also share 15-year-old twin sons, Sullivan Patrick and Darby Galen.

The couple decided to call it quits back in January 2015 when Jillian filed for divorce. However, in November 2015, the duo sparked rumors of reconciliation when they were spotted holding hands in Paris.

Patrick Dempsey confirmed the speculation in May 2016 and had their divorce papers dismissed.

Despite having been through some rather tough times, Patrick and Jillian are still going strong, even after 22 years of marriage, as they continue to hold on to each other and their kids.

