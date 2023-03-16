Pedro Pascal as Eddie Guerrero? Here's why the internet is obsessed with the idea!

Pedro Pascal has been on quite an impressive spree with his performances on hit shows, The Last of Us and The Mandalorian. He rose to prominence for his role of Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones. He also has Wonder Woman 1984, and Narcos, credited to his name.

Most recently, Pascal began trending for an interesting project requested by wrestling fans to portray Eddie Guerrero in the eventuality of a biopic in his honor.

Guerrero portrayed a cheeky, happy-go-lucky character. He was known for his comical antics in the ring, the most iconic being when he would take a chair or instrument into the ring, and when the official's back was turned, he would throw it to a confused opponent who looked guilty in the eyes of the referee. He was associated with the cruiserweight division on WCW and ECW prior to signing with WWE in the early 2000s.

On November 13, 2005, the wrestling world was stunned by news of his untimely passing at the age of 38. It was later disclosed that Eddie Guerrero passed away due to a heart attack that emanated from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Guerrero had many notable feuds in his career, including Rey Mysterio, Batista, Brock Lesnar, Edge, and John Cena. He also held the now-retired WWE European Championship and Intercontinental Championship on two occasions. Given his legacy and impact, many in the wrestling fraternity are urging for a biopic.

With actor Pedro Pascal's resemblance to the WWE legend, fans are convinced he should play Eddie Guerrero in the film.

Check out the tweets below:

BigBug @MajinVegered I’m jumping on the bandwagon. If an Eddie Guerrero biopic is ever made, it has to be Pedro Pascal. I’m jumping on the bandwagon. If an Eddie Guerrero biopic is ever made, it has to be Pedro Pascal.

e @localroadkill was just watching WWE and never realized how much Pedro Pascal looks like Eddie Guerrero was just watching WWE and never realized how much Pedro Pascal looks like Eddie Guerrero https://t.co/dP5fhal2M6

casey ★ mando spoilers @DJARINPUNK idk why people are talking about an eddie guerrero biopic but i need pedro pascal to play him idk why people are talking about an eddie guerrero biopic but i need pedro pascal to play him

This is not the first time fans have come up with request for the 47-year-old to portray the wrestling legend. A few years ago, a fan created a fictional poster with Pascal as Guerrero with his customized Buick in the background.

AEW star Orange Cassidy recently paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero's cheeky method of getting his opponents in trouble with officials continues to be imitated by current talents. Talents like Dominik Mysterio and Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) have incorporated his wrestling moves into their diverse styles. The young Mysterio uses Guerrero's signature series of suplexes on his opponents.

In the mid-2000s, Rey Mysterio and Latino Heat were involved in a feud that led to the custody ladder match for Dominik Mysterio. This is often referenced amidst The Mysterios' ongoing rivalry.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett competed against Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship. During their bout, Jarrett's alias Sonjay Dutt snuck his guitar under the bottom rope, but in the chaos, Cassidy got hold of it while the official's back was turned.

In the meantime, Satnam Singh tried to create a distraction. Cassidy threw him and the guitar and pretended to be hurt when the referee turned around. Thus, seemingly paying tribute to the Latino Heat.

Following his passing, Guerrero's wife, Vickie Guerrero, had a brief stint with WWE as General Manager and in-ring competitor on a few rare occasions. His nephew Chavo Guerrero also teamed up with the wrestling legend during their WWE tenure.

