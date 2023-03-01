"This is GENIUS"- Twitter wants Game of Thrones actor to play WWE legend Eddie Guerrero in a biopic

Twitter went abuzz last night over the idea of popular actor Pedro Pascal portraying Eddie Guerrero in a biopic.

Eddie Guerrero tragically passed away in November 2005 at 38. Many fans regard the late WWE Hall of Famer as one of the greatest wrestlers to step foot in the ring.

Chilean-born American actor Pedro Pascal has made a name for himself over the years with his roles in many hit TV shows. He has worked on shows like Game of Thrones, Narcos, and The Last Of Us.

A Twitter user recently suggested that Pascal would be a great fit to play Guerrero in a biopic. The tweet received tons of responses from fans, with most agreeing with the idea. Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Emanuel Turner @mannycool0471 @TheEnemiesPE3 Whose playing Chavo and Chris I definitely need this movie @TheEnemiesPE3 Whose playing Chavo and Chris I definitely need this movie

Just4entertainment @here4choas @TheEnemiesPE3 This will be me in theater the whole time: @TheEnemiesPE3 This will be me in theater the whole time: https://t.co/3wozxgafmu

Cholula @CholulaConAmor @SwayArcher He already calls himself a Daddy, so making the swap to Papi is a natural next step in the evolution. @SwayArcher He already calls himself a Daddy, so making the swap to Papi is a natural next step in the evolution.

ThePrinceMagus @ThePrinceMagus



I think this one may be a stretch… @SwayArcher Eh, Pedro is 9 years older right now than Eddie was when he died.I think this one may be a stretch… @SwayArcher Eh, Pedro is 9 years older right now than Eddie was when he died. I think this one may be a stretch…

Eddie Guerrero was one of the most charismatic wrestlers in WWE history

Guerrero made a name for himself in WCW and ECW in the 90s. He made his way to WWE in 2000; the rest is history. Guerrero shined like never before during his WWE run and was one of the hottest acts on weekly TV for years.

He was finally given the chance of a lifetime when he made it to the main event scene in early 2004. Guerrero wrestled Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at No Way Out 2004 and beat The Beast Incarnate in one of the biggest upsets in history.

He held the belt briefly before losing it to JBL at The Great American Bash 2004. Guerrero's untimely passing in 2005 left the wrestling world in mourning. WWE has left no stone unturned over the years to honor Guerrero's legacy.

A biopic based on his life and career seems like an intriguing prospect. What do you think? Sound off in the comments below.

