Spider-Man: Reign 2 teased by Marvel - Taking a look into the controversial first comic and how it handled Mary Jane's death

In a very unexpected move, Marvel has teased a sequel to Spider-Man: Reign, one of the most controversial comics based around the webhead for many different reasons. The comic itself was teased on Marvel's socials, where they put out a poster of Spidey straight out of Reign, with number two written at the bottom.

With a sequel to Spider-Man: Reign being teased, it looks like Marvel would be keen on bringing back the darker side of Spidey to comics once more. With the first comic itself being such a mature story, there were a bunch of twists and turns that stood out considerably to fans, and it focused a controversial handling of Mary Jane that still gets criticized to this day by many.

Spider-Man: Reign saw Mary Jane face a very controversial death

Originally released in December 2006 and written by Kaare Andrews, who was also the artist on the comic alongside Jose Villarrubia, Spider-Man: Reign focuses on a retired Spidey who must once again fight crime when injustice in the society begins to rise. If you think it's similar to a certain Batman comic, then you're right, since Marvel also described this story as Peter Parker's The Dark Knight Returns.

The comic takes place in an alternate dystopian society where crime in New York is at an all-time low, but that is due to the city coming under an authoritarian rule led by Mayor Waters. In the new system, superheroes are replaced by government militia, known as the Reign, an elite group of soldiers given the necessary firepower to deal with a threat.

Peter Parker in the comic has retired from being Spider-Man and Mary Jane is dead, with J. Jonah Jameson also having sold off The Daily Bugle since he realized that the company was being run on lies. In the comic, Parker becomes a florist but is haunted by visions of Mary Jane throughout the comic.

The most controversial aspect of it that stood out to many was how it actually handled Mary Jane's death. Through flashbacks, its revealed that Mary Jane actually died due to being exposed to Peter's radioactive sperm and contacting cancer through it. This continues to be one of the most talked about moments from the comics, and many in the Spidey fandom have an issue with the story.

The comic also features many villains like Venom, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Mysterio, Kraven the Hunter, Sandman, Scorpion, and Hydro-Man. The story primarily sees Peter come out of retirement and try his best to put an end to the Reign while also fighting off some of his oldest foes and, in the process, learning the importance of his great responsibility.

With a sequel to Spider-Man: Reign being teased, it's still unclear which direction Marvel will be taking the story or who might even be writing and illustrating it. However, given the teaser poster of the comic, it does look like it will be heavily focusing upon Peter and MJ's relationship.

