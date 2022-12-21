Although Spider-Man is a beloved and friendly neighbourhood hero, there have been moments when he has snapped and lost control, scaring his opponents. One should take seriously a Spider-Man who doesn't make jokes or wisecracks.

The webhead has a strict moral code much like Batman or Daredevil: to never take a life, even of a bad guy, despite what he or she may or may not do to you. However, there have been times where Spidey has deliberately or accidentally taken an enemy's life.

In this listicle, we will look at 8 times Spider-Man has killed his enemies.

8 times Spider-Man has delivered the killing blow

1) Morlun

Morlun in the comics (image via Marvel)

Morlun is an enemy of not just one Spider-Man, but multiple, as he is a multiversal threat. In one universe, he successfully ended the life of the webslinger as well.

Morlun met a rather gruesome death, however, when in one universe, Peter Parker became infected with a disease that mutated him into a giant spider creature. Unable to resist the arachnid impulses he developed, as a result he ended up devouring Morlun.

2) Electro

Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (image via Sony)

In The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Max Dillon, a meek and mild-mannered electrical engineer who is a fan of Spider-Man, becomes a living electrical capacitator with a twisted mind after a freak accident, when he falls into a vat of electric eels after fixing a faulty power line.

Falsely believing the webhead was stealing his spotlight, Electro turned on the hero, only for the latter to end his life when he overloaded the electricity in his body with Gwen Stacy's help, leading to Electro being disintegrated completely.

3) Dennis Carradine

In Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, much like in the comics, Peter Parker, after being moody and upset about getting cheated by a promoter out of the money promised to him from a wrestling match, lets a robber, Dennis Carradine, go past him, claiming it wasn't his problem to deal with.

This later comes back to haunt Peter when his Uncle Ben is shot dead. After tracking the supposed killer, Carradine, down, Peter is wracked with shock and guilt that it was the same person he let go of earlier.

When Peter stops, the murderer stumbles in terror and plunges to his death from the window. Although Peter may not have really murdered him, by cornering him, he did contribute to his end.

4) Hobgoblin

Hobgoblin (image via OreskisArt)

In a comic called Spider-Man: Spider's Shadow by Chip Zdarsky set in an alternate universe, Peter Parker decides to embrace the Symbiote and becomes Venom.

Aunt May is killed when Hobgoblin detonates a bomb in the building where she lives. Peter, who was unable to stop the bomb from exploding in time, was then convinced by the symbiote that Hobgoblin was responsible. Peter then chases after and attacks the manic villain, snapping his neck in fury.

5) Kingpin

Kingpin (image via Marvel)

Fans may recall Spidey's violent thrashing of Kingpin in the Back in Black storyline set after Civil War. However, there is a world in which the webslinger kills the criminal lord.

In the same comic series where Hobgoblin was killed, Spider-Man: Spider's Shadow, Peter visits Kingpin and punches him to death with one blow after the latter mocks him.

6) Venom

Venom (image via Marvel)

In an alternate universe comic-book storyline called Spider-Man: Reign, an aging Peter Parker had stepped down as the webslinger when his wife, Mary Jane, died of cancer caused by his radioactive sperm. Venom finally used a Symbiote army to take over New York.

Peter comes out of retirement to deal with Venom and with a reformed Sandman's help, gets an explosive device which he uses on Venom and the Symbiotes, destroying them for good.

7) Doctor Octopus

Doctor Octopus in Marvel: Contest of Champions (image via Marvel)

In the Superior Spider-Man storyline, a dying Doctor Octopus (Otto Octavius) switches his mind with Peter Parker and traps the latter in his body as he enters Peter's, intending to cause mayhem.

However, Otto is overcome by Peter's subconsciousness and morality, ultimately striving to be a superior version of the webslinger and takes up his mantle for a time, where his less than admirable actions alienate him and Peter by extension from superhero allies.

Otto finally accepts Peter's claim to his body after recognising that Peter has always been the greater being. Peter then erases Otto from his mind, thereby killing him.

8) Green Goblin

Spider-Man vs Green Goblin (image via Marvel)

In the main universe, Spider-Man came close to killing Green Goblin out of revenge for Gwen Stacy's death but decided not to, Goblin took advantage of this and tried to kill Spider-Man only to meet his own end.

However, in an alternate universe, Peter Parker goes through with killing Green Goblin but in a cruel twist of fate, goes insane and adopts a similar mantle like his nemesis, the Hobgoblin, which is pretty dark indeed for a friendly neighborhood superhero.

What are your thoughts on this list? Did we miss any Spider man villains? Let us know in the comments down below.

Poll : 0 votes