How to watch Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Trilogy on Netflix? Air time, release date and more details explored

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, possibly the best superhero trilogy, is coming to Netflix. Raimi has directed the first three installments of Spider-Man, and Netflix will soon acquire his movies for their streaming service.

Tobey Maguire's Spidey adventures have gained momentum once again after Maguire was seen appearing on Spider-Man: No Way Home. But presently, despite the demand, the first three Spider-Man installments are unavailable for streaming on any major OTT platforms. But come August, Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy will be available to stream on Netflix.

When is Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy coming to Netflix?

Netflix @netflix He said our Spider-Man trilogy is coming to Netflix on August 1! He said our Spider-Man trilogy is coming to Netflix on August 1! https://t.co/EaRPNRp3uN

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy will be available on Netflix starting Monday, August 1, 2022, at 3 a.m. ET or midnight PT. The announcement came last Wednesday from the official Netflix Twitter account, where the streaming service revealed the good news.

Since Sony does not have a dedicated streaming service like Disney or Warner Bros., it is common to find their productions on various other platforms. As of now, the Spider-Man trilogy, a Sony production, will be coming to Netflix.

To watch the classic trilogy, viewers need to be paid subscribers of Netflix. Interested individuals can sign up for any of the available plans to access Raimi's superhero trilogy.

A recap of the first three Spider-Man installments

Sam Raimi's first Spider-Man movie, released in 2002, kicked-started the comic book movie craze that dominates the movie industry even after twenty years.

The movie, starring Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn aka Green Golbin, still holds relevance today. The film was unexpectedly successful when it was released in theaters and grossed over $825 million at the box office. As a result, it was also nominated for two Oscars in Best Sound and Best Visual Effects categories.

Owing to the tremendous success, two years later, a sequel was released, which surpassed the previous installment in terms of its popularity. Even today, Spider-Man 2 is considered one of the best superhero movies. The sequel ticked every box of a well-made superhero movie, from speculator action sequences to the notorious villain, Dr. Otto Octavius.

Spider-Man 2 was that year's second-highest-grossing film and won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects and two Academy Award nominations for Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing.

Sadly, Spider-Man 3 was not as big a hit as its prequels and mainly received negative reviews. Released in 2007, the movie saw Spider-Man facing three villains, New Goblin, Sandman, and Venom, at the same time.

Rewatch the Raimi Spider-Man trilogy soon, on Netflix. You can follow it up with The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Both the titles are also available on Netflix.

