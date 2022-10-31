Could Morlun be the secret villain of Madame Web? Exploring details behind the Spider-Man antagonist

We were recently treated to the set photos from Sony's upcoming Madame Web film that teased a new villain that many predict to be Ezekiel Sims. However, it looks like the film might have more than one villain considering Ezekiel was never really an antagonist. With many predicting the supervillain to be Morlun, it looks like he might be the secret antagonist.

With Madame Web being described as a "Terminator-like" film, there are plenty of theories to go around over here. Of course, Morlun would fit completely well within that plot, and his appearance could definitely lead to some Spider-Totem violence that might shake the core of the Spider-Mythos.

Exploring origins of Morlun amidst recent Madame Web set photos

Morlun is one of the most dangerous foes Spider-Man has faced. He was introduced in the Amazing Spider-Man (Vol. 2) #39 in April 2001, and gave the iconic web-crawler one of the most serious beatings of his life. Created by J. Michael Straczynski and John Romiat Jr., he is someone who goes around hunting Spider-Totems.

According to Fandom, Morlun and his family would battle against the Master Weaver and would capture it and use its power to hunt down Spider-Totems in different dimensions. Being able to use the weaver's powers to travel from dimension-to-dimension, Morlun is a multi-versal threat.

Prime @prime_pics151 Random prediction: Morlun will be the main villain of Madame Web Random prediction: Morlun will be the main villain of Madame Web https://t.co/CnX0wEcxVB

Morlun would then reach Earth-616 and hunt the Spider-Totem named Ezekiel Sims who would successfully manage to evade him. Knowing the threat he possesses, Sims would take it upon himself to protect the future Spider-Totems like Peter Parker and others. He would tell them about Morlun and explain their Totem powers to them.

Morlun would still get a hold of Peter despite being warned by Ezekiel. When their initial meeting would take place, Morlun would deliver a punch that Peter has never felt in his life. Making physical contact with Spider-Man, he can now find Peter whenever he wants to, and that thrusts the hero into this adventure of death.

Elvis Dutan @the_snickman



And that it's a GIANT Terminator rip-off with Madame Web trying to protect her unborn baby from Morlun? Madame Web News @MultiversalWeb



#MadameWeb Photos of a pregnant Emma Roberts and Dakota Johnson on set Photos of a pregnant Emma Roberts and Dakota Johnson on set#MadameWeb https://t.co/gy5MlxIHmp Wouldn't it be funny, given that it looks like Madame Web is going to have time travel and dimension-hopping, if Emma Roberts is Peter Parker's mom...And that it's a GIANT Terminator rip-off with Madame Web trying to protect her unborn baby from Morlun? twitter.com/MultiversalWeb… Wouldn't it be funny, given that it looks like Madame Web is going to have time travel and dimension-hopping, if Emma Roberts is Peter Parker's mom...And that it's a GIANT Terminator rip-off with Madame Web trying to protect her unborn baby from Morlun? twitter.com/MultiversalWeb…

However, Peter is able to defeat Morlun when he realizes he is weak to extreme radiation. Peter would dose himself with enough radiation that would kill a normal human, however it just weakened him thanks to his blood being already radiated. This would of course cause Morlun to lose as he couldn't stand the radiation in his blood and would slowly begin to disintegrate.

Now here's why Morlun might be the secret supervillain of Madame Web and not Ezekiel Sims. It might be because, according to rumors, the film centers around Madame Web and her team trying to stop the beast that is trying to prevent Peter Parker's birth. That's the complete opposite to what Sims' motivation is and fits Morlun's profile way better.

Cris Parker @3CFilmss New Madame Web Set Photos appear to show some sort of Spider Variant on set New Madame Web Set Photos appear to show some sort of Spider Variant on set 😳 https://t.co/Zh069dCTx2

Rumors also indicate that Madame Web will deal with Spider-Totems as well. Thus, making Morlun the main villain might make more sense with Ezekiel being the one who saves Spidey.

However, these are all still rumors and we will get our answer when Madame Web releases in theaters on February 16, 2024.

Poll : 0 votes